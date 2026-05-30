The Easy Way To Double The Flavor Of Your Chicken Marinade

Using a marinade is one of the best ways to ensure juicy, flavorful chicken. Popular chains like Popeyes and Chick-fil-A marinate their chicken before frying. Tasting Table even spoke with a BBQ pitmaster who said, if you want to grill the perfect chicken, you need to marinate it first. There are a lot of supporters of marinating chicken out there, but that doesn't mean the idea can't be improved upon. There's a way you can get even more flavor out of your marinade, and it takes very little effort. The key is to use some marinade later as a sauce.

The secret to keeping marinated chicken as flavorful as possible is to make your batch of marinade and then split it up. Use some of it to marinate the chicken, but keep the rest aside before it touches raw chicken. It's important that the marinade you reserve hasn't been used yet because of the potential exposure to bacteria if it contacts the chicken first.

Once you take the chicken out of the marinade to cook it, it will lose a certain amount of the flavor it absorbed during marination. A portion of the liquid will drip off, some will evaporate, and some may burn on the exterior. The flavor will still be there, but it will be more subdued than it could be. Instead, marinate the chicken as normal for several hours or even a day, but have that untouched marinade in reserve. While the chicken is cooking, put the reserved marinade in a pot, bring it to a boil, and then simmer to let it reduce.