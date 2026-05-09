This Simple Marinade Rule Ensures Your Chicken Is Evenly Coated

A marinade can completely transform a piece of chicken. Not only will a good one add a lot of flavor, but it can also help break down the proteins in the meat, leading to a more tender, juicy texture. Marinades can encourage browning, too, and certain ingredients should prevent the chicken from drying out during cooking. However, for all of this to happen, you need to make sure the chicken is evenly coated — and you can do so by following one simple rule.

It all comes down to using the right measurements. If you don't prepare enough marinade, you won't be able to completely cover the meat, which is necessary for a consistent flavor. If it sits in the fridge partly exposed, the surface could also dry out, which is great for crisp chicken skin but not so helpful for a saucy finish. On the flip side, if you make too much marinade, you're wasting ingredients, as it's not safe to reuse unless it's been boiled.

In general, a good rule to follow is to make at least ½ cup of marinade for each pound of chicken you plan on cooking. If you don't have enough of the ingredients you have on hand, you can place the chicken in the marinade, seal the container, and flip it every so often. This ratio should work for other types of meat and vegetables, too, but there are some specifics to follow for chicken.