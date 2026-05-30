Just 2 Canned Ingredients Make Better-Than-Arby's Roast Beef In Minutes
We've sorted fact from fiction when it comes to Arby's roast beef sandwiches, debunking the myth that the roast beef is liquid even if it is frozen in a gelatinous broth. However, fans seem to think the Arby's roast beef sandwich isn't what it used to be. So, if you're craving a roast beef sandwich, you're better off making one at home. And the two canned ingredients that make better-than-Arby's roast beef in minutes are beef consommé and French onion soup.
Many copycat recipes for Arby's roast beef sandwiches submerge the thinly sliced roast beef deli meat in simmering liquid to warm it without drying it out. Liquids range from hot water to beef broth. But soaking the beef in a blend of beef consommé and French onion soup is the flavor upgrade that'll take a homemade Arby's roast beef sandwich dupe to the next level. Beef consommé is a clarified beef stock. Unlike beef broth, consomme has a much more concentrated beef flavor that will infuse beautifully into roast beef for the most umami-rich flavor profile. French onion soup brings a burst of aromatics and caramelized onion notes to balance the umami of the beef consomme. To execute the hack, add a can each of beef consommé and French onion to a pot with a can of water, stirring to combine over medium heat. Once the mixture is hot, add the roast beef to soak and infuse for a few minutes before assembling the sandwich.
More tips for Arby's-style roast beef sandwich
A roast beef sandwich is only as good as its ingredients, so make sure you find the best quality of each element. You can check out our list of French onion soup brands to find the tastiest option. If you're wondering what kind of beef you need for an Arby's-style roast beef sandwich, we'd recommend a flavorful cut like eye of round or top round. However, if making roast beef from scratch sounds a little too time consuming, fresh, sliced deli meat will do the trick. Even packaged deli meat will work if it's from a reputable brand.
While the roast beef soaks in the beef consommé and French onion soup bath, you can take the opportunity to toast or steam some burger buns. A split-top sesame bun or brioche works well to hold in the juices from the meat. If you toast the bun, you can melt slices of provolone cheese before layering on the juicy roast beef. Swap provolone for Swiss if you want a more unique flavor that pairs well with the taste of caramelized onion. Cheese whiz and cheddar are tasty choices, too. If you want to bring out the French onion soup flavor even more, add caramelized onions to your sandwich. Don't throw out the consommé and French onion soup mixture after soaking the roast beef; it'll double as a delicious au jus to transform your Arby's sandwich into a proper French dip.