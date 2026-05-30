Just 2 Canned Ingredients Make Better-Than-Arby's Roast Beef In Minutes

We've sorted fact from fiction when it comes to Arby's roast beef sandwiches, debunking the myth that the roast beef is liquid even if it is frozen in a gelatinous broth. However, fans seem to think the Arby's roast beef sandwich isn't what it used to be. So, if you're craving a roast beef sandwich, you're better off making one at home. And the two canned ingredients that make better-than-Arby's roast beef in minutes are beef consommé and French onion soup.

Many copycat recipes for Arby's roast beef sandwiches submerge the thinly sliced roast beef deli meat in simmering liquid to warm it without drying it out. Liquids range from hot water to beef broth. But soaking the beef in a blend of beef consommé and French onion soup is the flavor upgrade that'll take a homemade Arby's roast beef sandwich dupe to the next level. Beef consommé is a clarified beef stock. Unlike beef broth, consomme has a much more concentrated beef flavor that will infuse beautifully into roast beef for the most umami-rich flavor profile. French onion soup brings a burst of aromatics and caramelized onion notes to balance the umami of the beef consomme. To execute the hack, add a can each of beef consommé and French onion to a pot with a can of water, stirring to combine over medium heat. Once the mixture is hot, add the roast beef to soak and infuse for a few minutes before assembling the sandwich.