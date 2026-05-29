This Quick Rib Doneness Test Pitmasters Use Takes Only 2 Seconds (No Thermometer Needed)

When it comes to grilling a rack of pork ribs, you want them to be perfectly juicy, but with a little bit of bite. They should be cooked to the exact point where they slide off the bone easily when you dig your teeth in, but not so far that they fall off the bone when you pick them up. The great news is that you can achieve this level of perfection with a simple two-second test that the most seasoned pitmasters use. And no, it doesn't involve buying a thermometer.

All you need to do is run a quick "bend test," which involves picking up the rack and seeing how far it bends. Some pitmasters prefer to hold the ribs closer to one side, while others use their hands — gloves on, please — to lift the ribs and test the bend. When you're starting off, picking it up from the center, using tongs, is the best way to go. One important note: This test only works for pork ribs, not on beef ribs (though there is a different bend test for perfectly cooked brisket every time).

When it comes to pork ribs, the bend test actually works better than a thermometer. While using a meat thermometer to measure the internal temperature is usually the best way to judge how the meat is cooked, this is less effective when it comes to ribs. Since there isn't that much meat on the bone, and very little room between the bones to stick the thermometer in, you'll often get different readings across the rack. The bend test, meanwhile, works perfectly every time once you know what you're looking for.