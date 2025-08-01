Here's Exactly How To Choose The Best Ribs For Grilling

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Tearing into a rack of grilled baby-back pork ribs or "dino" beef ribs is one of summer's gustatory pleasures. There are certainly expert tips for cooking beef ribs, and the dual method of baking and grilling barbecue baby backs yields perfect ribs. But all the marinades and dry rubs in the world can't fully work their magic if you don't have the best quality of meat. We asked chef Brandon Hurtado, author of "Barbacoa: The Heart of Tex-Mex Barbecue," for tips on choosing the best ribs for grilling. Hurtado is the pitmaster for Hurtado Barbecue with locations in central Texas and is definitely no stranger to ribs. He began with his opinion about selecting pork ribs: "I like to choose my pork ribs based on the marbling present (the intramuscular fat) and the shape of the ribs."

There are three popular types of ribs that you'll commonly find at a grocery. Spareribs are cut from the pig's belly, have a flatter shape, and cook evenly. Their marbling makes them a flavorful option. A second variety, baby back ribs, come from the hog's (not the piglet's) loin. They have less meat and fat than spareribs, but they're more tender and take less time to cook. St Louis ribs are spareribs that have been uniformly trimmed and are the preferred cut for pitmasters. Wherever you purchase pork ribs, Hurtado also advises that you carefully inspect them first. "Try not to choose ribs that have gashes in them or pieces of meat hanging on the edges from being butchered incorrectly."