The Brisket 'Bend' Test To Find The Best Cut Of Meat Every Time

Brisket is a flavorful cut of beef that can be smoked, braised, or slapped on the grill. But there is one major technique that you can do to ensure that the slab of meat is tender enough. The "bend test" is a practice done to see how tough and well-done a piece of brisket is by lifting the slice up and assessing how effortlessly it curves and, well, bends, without falling apart. Simply pick up the piece from both fleshy ends and slowly contort them until they meet. Do this during cooking to ensure better results for your homemade brisket recipe.

The quick test is necessary to reveal several things about the cut of meat. It will affirm both its tenderness and how much fat is dispersed throughout. This technique will also show how well that fat has melted throughout the cooking process and if the meat is ready to be served. The brisket will twist more freely if the fat is evenly distributed and has dissolved once it is cooked. The hack will also identify how much moisture the beef contains and if the brisket will stay juicy after being broiled.