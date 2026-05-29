The Gooey Walmart Cookies Cinnamon Roll Lovers Can't Skip On Their Next Run
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Walmart's aisles are a treasure trove — if you know where to look. The store stocks some items that are not worth buying; its chicken Caesar wrap ruined girl dinner for us forever, for one. But as long as you know where to go, you'll be able to add some tasty finds to your cart. One of the best spots to look for underrated Walmart products, including one of the best Bettergoods items that the store stocks in the cookie aisle. There, you'll find the much-loved Bettergoods Soft-Baked Cinnamon Roll Cookies.
These soft cookies feature white chocolate chips and a blood orange glaze, which balances both sweetness and tanginess in every bite. When our taste taster tried them, they appreciated that the subtle bitter undertones of the glaze balanced with the sweetness of the cookie base, giving it almost fall vibes. They recommended pairing them with a spiced cider or using them in an icebox cake — both of which sound especially delicious, though we wouldn't blame you if you ate them straight from the container as well.
According to customer Bettergoods Soft-Baked Cinnamon Roll Cookies are the best
It's not just Tasting Table's tester who appreciated the complexity of these cookies. "These cookies are a unique treat, soft with a tasty orange icing, not too sweet.. they have a soft cinnamon cookie that does remind you of a cinnamon roll," said one Walmart shopper on the website. Another shopper titled their review, "something this delicious should be illegal," and went on to say that this Bettergoods cookie was one of the best items they'd ever eaten. That is high praise for a grocery-store cookie, no doubt.
Although the press was mostly positive, some people did share their gripes about these sweets — mainly that they were too small and had a slightly chemical aftertaste. However, considering that most of the feedback from shoppers is positive, we're inclined to say that these would be a good addition to any sweet tooth's Walmart cart.