The Worst Walmart Marketside Deli Sandwich Completely Ruins The Ultimate Girl Dinner
We would love to have all the time in the world to prepare flavorful, well-thought-out lunches that not only taste great, but are nutrient-dense and appealing to the eye. The reality is that we, like many busy adults, often find ourselves in stores like Walmart, rifling through the grab-and-go food section to try to find something that can be devoured in the office or on the way to our next errand.
And Walmart does have a pretty impressive lineup of grab-and-go items in its prepackaged food section, including deli sandwiches, soups, and salads. When our taster tried 12 different Marketside sandwich options, including pinwheels, classic subs, and wraps, they found that there were many options that were filling, packed with more than enough meat and cheese, and worthy of a spot in their cart. Unfortunately, the Caesar Chicken Wrap was not one of them.
Our taster found that this wrap was filled with unappetizing and poorly colored chicken cubes that lacked seasoning, noting that they looked to be boiled rather than grilled, as the label promises. Compounded by a mediocre dressing, this wrap easily fell to the bottom of the pile, below much more flavorful and filling choices.
A 'girl dinner' worth skipping
Despite the universal appeal of the chicken Caesar salad and the association with the popular "girl dinner" trend, this wrapped version falls short. Not even the crispiest of Diet Cokes and the saltiest of French fries could make it a well-rounded girl dinner.
Our taster wasn't the only person who thought so. Many folks who have purchased this wrap and left reviews on the Walmart website share that the ratios and proportions of it are decidedly off. "I understand they were trying to make sure it wasn't too dry but it was all dressing and tortilla with just a little chicken and lettuce," wrote one customer. Another common complaint about this wrap is its price, which was $5.64 at the time of writing, and its measly portion size. "The reduction is so significant that item [is] not worth the price," says another customer.
While our taster did not factor price into their assessment of this wrap, it is an important consideration to make when selecting an item from the grab-and-go case. The good news is that some of the better options on our taster's assessment also boasted more reasonable prices.