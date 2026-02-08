The Worst Walmart Marketside Deli Sandwich Completely Ruins The Ultimate Girl Dinner

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

We would love to have all the time in the world to prepare flavorful, well-thought-out lunches that not only taste great, but are nutrient-dense and appealing to the eye. The reality is that we, like many busy adults, often find ourselves in stores like Walmart, rifling through the grab-and-go food section to try to find something that can be devoured in the office or on the way to our next errand.

And Walmart does have a pretty impressive lineup of grab-and-go items in its prepackaged food section, including deli sandwiches, soups, and salads. When our taster tried 12 different Marketside sandwich options, including pinwheels, classic subs, and wraps, they found that there were many options that were filling, packed with more than enough meat and cheese, and worthy of a spot in their cart. Unfortunately, the Caesar Chicken Wrap was not one of them.

Our taster found that this wrap was filled with unappetizing and poorly colored chicken cubes that lacked seasoning, noting that they looked to be boiled rather than grilled, as the label promises. Compounded by a mediocre dressing, this wrap easily fell to the bottom of the pile, below much more flavorful and filling choices.