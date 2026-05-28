Repurpose Old Dish Towels In Your Fridge And Keep Everything Tidy
If you're anything like us, chances are your cabinets are overflowing with all of the towels — kitchen or otherwise — that you've collected, but no longer seem to use. Whether you like to swap out your towels seasonally, just prefer certain textures, or you're constantly accumulating them as gifts from friends and family, there comes a point where your linen drawer becomes hard to shut because your collection has grown too large.
Rather than donating them, a better way to repurpose your old kitchen towels is to put them in the fridge. Instead of using disposable paper towels to line the bottom of your drawers, you can use them to soak up any dribbles and juices. When it comes time to clean the fridge, simply toss the old kitchen towels right into the laundry machine and add a fresh set to your drawers — you have plenty to spare!
Other ways to put old kitchen towels to use
This is a great hack to employ if you would normally be using disposable paper towels to line your drawers, and while it doesn't replace deep-cleaning your fridge drawers — which should be done regularly — it can save you the hassle of wiping up small spills. Plus, old dish towels are washable, and your guests don't have to "see" them being used like they would if you hung them from your oven — which is the towel storage mistake to avoid to prevent kitchen fires, so maybe don't do it anyway.
There are plenty of other ways to put your kitchen towels to use that don't involve your fridge, too. They make excellent cleaning rags, and you can just pop them in your washer when you're done using them. You can also dip the ends in vinegar or cleaning solution, stick them on a knife, pencil, or chopsticks, and push them in hard-to-reach places, like the corners of your fridge, windowsills, and those pesky sliding door tracks.