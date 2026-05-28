Repurpose Old Dish Towels In Your Fridge And Keep Everything Tidy

If you're anything like us, chances are your cabinets are overflowing with all of the towels — kitchen or otherwise — that you've collected, but no longer seem to use. Whether you like to swap out your towels seasonally, just prefer certain textures, or you're constantly accumulating them as gifts from friends and family, there comes a point where your linen drawer becomes hard to shut because your collection has grown too large.

Rather than donating them, a better way to repurpose your old kitchen towels is to put them in the fridge. Instead of using disposable paper towels to line the bottom of your drawers, you can use them to soak up any dribbles and juices. When it comes time to clean the fridge, simply toss the old kitchen towels right into the laundry machine and add a fresh set to your drawers — you have plenty to spare!