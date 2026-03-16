Preventing Kitchen Fires Starts By Avoiding This Towel Storage Mistake

Kitchen fires seem like unfortunate things that just happen. You leave the oven running, your skillet gets a little too hot, or something flammable bubbles over — these are all obvious causes of kitchen fires. But the reality is that kitchen fire risk can come from less overt sources as well. Case in point? The towels hanging on the handle of your oven.

At first, this seems like a great placement for tea, bread, and general kitchen towels, as you can grab them to pull stuff out of the oven or dry dishes. But when you hang your towels on the door, you are inviting opportunities for disaster. If you have your oven turned on, there is heat radiating from it onto the metal handle, the door, and the towel. The dry cotton towel can act as a tinderbox, or it can smolder slowly, meaning you only realize it once it's too late. This isn't exclusive to kitchen towels either; be sure to store any oven mitts, aprons, and paper towels away from the stove.