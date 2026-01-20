This Common Air Fryer Placement Mistake Can Be A Serious Fire Hazard
Air fryers have taken over home kitchens, as more and more households embrace the convenient appliance that allows you to fry, bake, and thaw foods with minimum (or zero) oil in a much shorter time than the traditional oven. But despite the convenience, air fryers can be tricky on the safety side. The Takeout spoke to Cathy Yoder, author of "Air Fryer Recipes" and CEO of Empowered Cooks, who warned about a dangerous mistake when using your air fryer: putting it less than five inches away from another surface.
It turns out that one of the biggest mistakes you're making with the air fryer has nothing to do with cooking. Air fryers have vents at the back that allow them to cool down through the process, and it's important those vents don't get blocked — otherwise, your appliance can melt or catch on fire. "As a general rule ... it's important not to place your air fryer on any uneven surfaces, on top of flammable materials, or too close to walls to avoid any accidents," Yoder advised. She highlighted kitchen rags, cooking oils, and plastics as flammable items that can catch on fire if they're placed too close to the appliance. So, the best place to put your air fryer when in use is somewhere with enough clear space around it.
Other practical tips to avoid air fryer disasters
Reading the instruction manual is something many skip when buying an appliance, but it's quite the safety hazard to do so. Especially with electrical appliances, the manual contains important safety information you might not have considered. "Many manufacturers warn against plugging [the air fryer] into a power strip or an extension cord that is not suitable for a high wattage," Cathy Yoder pointed out, explaining, "There is a chance that it could heat up and start an electrical fire." Electrical fires are very dangerous because you can't (and should never even attempt to) put them out with water. It's wise to keep a fire extinguisher in your kitchen, just in case an appliance does catch on fire. Likewise, using the same logic, don't place the air fryer near a water source!
You also want to be mindful with your purchase. Not every air fryer is a good deal, and there have been several mass recalls due to appliances catching fire — for example, Cosori recalled two million air fryers in 2023 because they were considered a serious fire hazard. Therefore, if budget allows, consider an air fryer that already comes with certain safety modes, such as temperature warnings or automatic shutdowns if the internal heat becomes too high.
