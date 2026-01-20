This Common Air Fryer Placement Mistake Can Be A Serious Fire Hazard

Air fryers have taken over home kitchens, as more and more households embrace the convenient appliance that allows you to fry, bake, and thaw foods with minimum (or zero) oil in a much shorter time than the traditional oven. But despite the convenience, air fryers can be tricky on the safety side. The Takeout spoke to Cathy Yoder, author of "Air Fryer Recipes" and CEO of Empowered Cooks, who warned about a dangerous mistake when using your air fryer: putting it less than five inches away from another surface.

It turns out that one of the biggest mistakes you're making with the air fryer has nothing to do with cooking. Air fryers have vents at the back that allow them to cool down through the process, and it's important those vents don't get blocked — otherwise, your appliance can melt or catch on fire. "As a general rule ... it's important not to place your air fryer on any uneven surfaces, on top of flammable materials, or too close to walls to avoid any accidents," Yoder advised. She highlighted kitchen rags, cooking oils, and plastics as flammable items that can catch on fire if they're placed too close to the appliance. So, the best place to put your air fryer when in use is somewhere with enough clear space around it.