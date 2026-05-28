Baking Bread? Try Using This 5:3 Ratio For Foolproof Results

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From one home baker to another, making homemade bread is a labor of love. It requires not only patience to properly proof and rest it, but also an understanding of the science behind bread. From mixing it just enough to develop the gluten to scoring it to control tearing in the oven, every single step in bread-making is a science, and that starts with deciding on your hydration ratio.

If your bread is too dry, the dough won't hold together. But if it's too wet, it will stick to everything and not rise properly. The hydration ratio — the ratio of flour to water — will depend on the type of bread you're making. Focaccia is a high-hydration dough, meaning that it is very wet. Bagels are low-hydration, which creates their signature chewiness.

If you are looking for a good place to start, author and chef Michael Ruhlman recommends using a ratio of 5 parts flour to 3 parts water by weight for a basic homemade bread dough. He claims that it can be used as a base for pizza dough, flatbread, or braided breads. However, this is not all that you need. In his book, "Ratio: The Simple Codes Behind the Craft of Everyday Cooking," he says that the amount of yeast is dependent on the recipe you use, as well as the amount of salt. But as long as you have this ratio down, you can play and experiment to create your perfect loaf.