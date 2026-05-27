Tipping At Dunkin? Why Some Customers Say 'Absolutely Not'

If you visit a dedicated coffee shop, tipping your barista is not optional. However, what about a trip to a quick-service coffee chain like Dunkin' Donuts? Do the same rules apply? In the modern market, it can seem like pervasive tip requests are everywhere, and tip fatigue is real. Dunkin' fans (a demographic which includes Bob Dylan himself) are split on the matter.

A Reddit user shared a screenshot from the chain's mobile app, which includes a tip option as part of the online ordering process. "Now they are asking for tips upfront?" asks the poster. "Not against tipping, usually throw in a couple dollars [or] coins in their tip jar, [... but] I don't get tipping upfront since you don't know how their service is, like if they mess up your order." Dunkin' app users have the option to select a precalculated 15%, 18%, 20%, "keep the change," or "no tip" prior to submitting their order.

Commenters on the post offer potential explanations for discrepancies in the chain's tip protocol. "Each franchise decides if they want to opt in to tips from my understanding," posits one customer. Another chimes in, "It's just the way the Dunkin' system is set up. You can always tip in cash when you get there if you'd prefer." Still, whether or not the feature is even offered on users' individual apps, folks seem to have mixed opinions on whether tipping at Dunkin' is worthwhile. Elsewhere online, another customer highlights the distinction that quick-service concepts like Dunkin' are about paying for products, not paying for service — the latter of which might feel like a more tip-worthy transaction.