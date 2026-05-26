What To Order (And What To Skip) At El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco originated in Mexico in 1975, and by 1980, founder Pancho Ochoa opened the Los Angeles store — the premier U.S. location. Now there are close to 500 locations. The company is widely known for its chicken; it is cooked over a low, open flame for an hour, giving it a smoky flavor that beats most fast-food poultry — it's among the best chain restaurants with superior grilled chicken for exactly that reason.

I've eaten at El Pollo Loco a handful of times, enough to know I like the basics like beans, rice, and chicken, but not enough that I've tried a lot of the menu items. So, with my curiosity and hunger to guide me, I ventured to the chain eatery to try 14 items to determine which foods I recommend and would buy again, and which ones I think are better avoided. I made my choices based on the overall flavor profile, texture, the dish's execution, and value (which is based on price and how much food you receive). I mention prices occasionally when it is relevant to why I thought it was a buy or skip.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.