The Best Grocery Brand BBQ Sauce Is Next-Level Smoky And Tangy

In the search for a store-bought BBQ sauce that will do your recipes justice, two of the biggest pitfalls are excessive sweetness and a dearth of smoky flavor. So many brands make up for a lack of complexity by piling on the sugar or honey, leaving your meaty entrees tasting more like dessert. But when we tried and ranked grocery brand BBQ sauces, we found one shining product that shakes up the status quo: Private Selection Texas Smokehouse BBQ Sauce, which won first place for its potent dose of smoky, tangy, savory, and sweet goodness.

Private Selection is one of Kroger's in-store labels, and its Texas Smokehouse sauce costs $4.49 per bottle, but we bet it could go head-to-head with any expensive craft condiment. After all, it beat seventeen other store-brand products to win our taste test. The most unique aspect of this not-too-sweet sauce are its notes of brisket burnt ends, which our tester definitely picked up on. It also lives up to its Texas Smokehouse moniker with prevalent smoky notes, rounded out by a balance of tanginess and spice. There's nothing better for your best rib recipes or pit-cooked beef than a sauce that already has meaty, smoky flavor built right into it.

Our taste tester noted that Private Selection Texas Smokehouse had the richest flavor of all our sampled sauces, which put it ahead of products that were plenty delicious, but not as complex. It turns out that other Kroger shoppers can't get enough of this outstanding sauce, either.