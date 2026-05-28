DIY Your Own Nashville Hot Chicken Biscuit At Popeyes With A Few Easy Moves

Just because a Nashville hot chicken biscuit isn't on Popeyes' listed menu doesn't mean you can't be sinking your teeth into one after a strategic order. By assembling available items, you can put together a tasty sandwich that will have you coming back for more. The fast food hack has made the rounds on social media feeds, and it is easy to see why: Each flavorful bite delivers tangy, spicy heat nestled into a soft, buttery biscuit. Minimal effort yields maximum taste.

Toss an order of chicken tenders in Popeyes' Bayou Buffalo sauce, then place the coated tenders into a split Popeyes' biscuit. Before closing the biscuit, add a layer of pickles on top of the tenders. The Bayou Buffalo sauce delivers tangy heat, and the buttery biscuit balances out the assembly. The briny acidity from the pickles adds just enough of a crunch to provide contrast to the soft biscuit and brighten each bite. This quick creation tastes like something you'd score at a diner.