DIY Your Own Nashville Hot Chicken Biscuit At Popeyes With A Few Easy Moves
Just because a Nashville hot chicken biscuit isn't on Popeyes' listed menu doesn't mean you can't be sinking your teeth into one after a strategic order. By assembling available items, you can put together a tasty sandwich that will have you coming back for more. The fast food hack has made the rounds on social media feeds, and it is easy to see why: Each flavorful bite delivers tangy, spicy heat nestled into a soft, buttery biscuit. Minimal effort yields maximum taste.
Toss an order of chicken tenders in Popeyes' Bayou Buffalo sauce, then place the coated tenders into a split Popeyes' biscuit. Before closing the biscuit, add a layer of pickles on top of the tenders. The Bayou Buffalo sauce delivers tangy heat, and the buttery biscuit balances out the assembly. The briny acidity from the pickles adds just enough of a crunch to provide contrast to the soft biscuit and brighten each bite. This quick creation tastes like something you'd score at a diner.
Customize your biscuit sandwich
While this easy hack delivers a delicious meal, you can customize your sandwich to suit your palate. Adjust the amount of sauce to control the level of heat, or sweeten the stack with a drizzle of Popeyes' Wild Honey Mustard. A swipe of butter on the inside of the biscuit adds an extra layer of richness.
For an even more indulgent build, tuck Popeyes' Cajun fries into the sandwich or try drizzling Popeyes' Ranch dressing on top of the assembly. "Went to Popeyes for the first time, and the biscuits and Cajun fries are elite," wrote a fan on YouTube. Meat lovers can sneak in a strip of crispy bacon or melt a slice of cheese directly on top of the tenders before assembling. A generous scoop of creamy coleslaw salad brings added crunch to round out the meal. However you decide to build it, be sure to grab an extra stack of napkins. While the biscuit will soak up a good amount of sauce, this can be a messy make.