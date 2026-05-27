Revisit Childhood With One Simple Rice-A-Roni Addition

Vintage foods have had quite the renaissance over the past few years. It's not uncommon to see all the ways folks cook with Spam, fall back in love with cafeteria favorites like sloppy Joes, and turn to affordable meal starters like Hamburger Helper and Rice-A-Roni when the craving for cozy, retro fare strikes. As folks who grew up in the '60s through the '80s may know, Rice-A-Roni comes in a box of rice, vermicelli noodles, and seasonings. Now, you can find it on grocery store shelves in many flavors and varieties, including with mac and cheese and pasta bases instead of rice, and in Thai curry, beef, stir-fry, and Mexican-style formulations.

If you're feeling nostalgic and pick up a box of Rice-A-Roni at the store, don't forget to add a can of tuna to your cart, too. This is a delicious ingredient that will upgrade your Rice-A-Roni, both in terms of its protein content and its flavor. It almost gives you a tuna casserole-like vibe, and can be mixed into single-serve cups of the prepared rice product or stirred into prepared Rice-A-Roni with a sauce to create a flavorful taco or burrito filling. It's affordable, nostalgic, and hearty — what's not to love?