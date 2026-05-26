Does A Delayed Flight Mean Free Meals For Passengers?

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Air travel is in one of its most inefficient eras in recent history, and delays among U.S. airlines are at their worst in over a decade. Especially with summer vacation on the horizon, it's a good time to prepare yourself for some flight-related stress — or plan to avoid it by arriving at the airport knowing what you're entitled to and how to get it. For example, you may have heard that passengers of a delayed flight earn a free meal voucher, which is especially appealing if you happen to be at one of the seven U.S. airports with exceptional food selection. But is this rumor true?

Currently, there are no federal requirements demanding airlines offer free meals for passengers of delayed flights. That said, many airlines do offer meal vouchers when a flight is delayed for several hours or canceled, resulting in passengers waiting for over three hours. But, according to Lia Ocampo, a retired flight attendant and author of "Life, Love, and Lessons in the Sky: A Flight Attendant's Inspiring Journey," there is even a catch to this.

"If your flight is delayed by more than 3 hours, your entitlement depends on whether the delay is controllable or uncontrollable," Ocampo explains. "Examples of uncontrollable factors include weather and air traffic control, and an example of a controllable delay is a mechanical issue." If a three-hour-plus delay is caused by an uncontrollable situation, airlines don't have to provide meal vouchers. However, if the reason is "controllable," they usually do.