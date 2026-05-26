Does A Delayed Flight Mean Free Meals For Passengers?
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Air travel is in one of its most inefficient eras in recent history, and delays among U.S. airlines are at their worst in over a decade. Especially with summer vacation on the horizon, it's a good time to prepare yourself for some flight-related stress — or plan to avoid it by arriving at the airport knowing what you're entitled to and how to get it. For example, you may have heard that passengers of a delayed flight earn a free meal voucher, which is especially appealing if you happen to be at one of the seven U.S. airports with exceptional food selection. But is this rumor true?
Currently, there are no federal requirements demanding airlines offer free meals for passengers of delayed flights. That said, many airlines do offer meal vouchers when a flight is delayed for several hours or canceled, resulting in passengers waiting for over three hours. But, according to Lia Ocampo, a retired flight attendant and author of "Life, Love, and Lessons in the Sky: A Flight Attendant's Inspiring Journey," there is even a catch to this.
"If your flight is delayed by more than 3 hours, your entitlement depends on whether the delay is controllable or uncontrollable," Ocampo explains. "Examples of uncontrollable factors include weather and air traffic control, and an example of a controllable delay is a mechanical issue." If a three-hour-plus delay is caused by an uncontrollable situation, airlines don't have to provide meal vouchers. However, if the reason is "controllable," they usually do.
How to get an airport meal voucher and what to expect
The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) lists airlines committed to providing passengers with free meals for controllable, three-hour-plus delays. The list includes all major U.S. airlines, which is good because, per CoPIRG, domestic delays over three hours jumped by 63% between 2024 and 2025. One source of disappointment, however, might be the voucher's value.
As of 2023, American Airlines was reported to be offering $12. Other airlines offer vouchers that tend to run between $10 and $20, which is fine if you're at one of the U.S. airports with a great coffee shop, but less fine if you want a full meal. On average, items like grab-and-go sandwiches currently cost about $9.50 at airports, and can reach up to around $15 in certain places. Hot entrées are more like $12 to $18, likely at counter-service spots only.
At the very least, vouchers will contribute to your meal. To obtain one, either inquire with the gate agent or at the airline's customer service desk. Many airlines also now do this all digitally, so check your airline's app. If your flight is international or other factors are at play (such as if the delay is overnight), more significant offerings may be on the table. These can include covering hotel and transportation, refunds, and compensation.
"Again, this depends on where you are flying, the cause of the delay, and the airline," the expert adds. "If you experience this kind of delay, you can ask the airline staff what you're entitled to receive to compensation for the delay." Another good precaution if you're worried about hunger and delays: Know what foods you can bring through airport security.