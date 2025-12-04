The 7 US Airports With The Best Food Selection

Flying is a pretty hungry business. When you've already spent lots of time on a plane, or driving to the airport, or navigating public transport, all while you're bogged down with luggage and (often) stressed-out co-travelers, the first thing you want when you get to the airport is food — lots and lots of food.

Let's be honest, some airports in the U.S. do not have the best reputation for dining. According to one survey by Altezza Travel, Newark Liberty International Airport could use some improvement in the dining department, for example. Others, however, offer pretty exceptional experiences.

Below, we've listed some of the U.S. airports with the best food selection. This is based on various studies and surveys, as well as feedback from social media. Want to know if your next vacation destination made the cut? Let's dive in.