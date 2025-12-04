The 7 US Airports With The Best Food Selection
Flying is a pretty hungry business. When you've already spent lots of time on a plane, or driving to the airport, or navigating public transport, all while you're bogged down with luggage and (often) stressed-out co-travelers, the first thing you want when you get to the airport is food — lots and lots of food.
Let's be honest, some airports in the U.S. do not have the best reputation for dining. According to one survey by Altezza Travel, Newark Liberty International Airport could use some improvement in the dining department, for example. Others, however, offer pretty exceptional experiences.
Below, we've listed some of the U.S. airports with the best food selection. This is based on various studies and surveys, as well as feedback from social media. Want to know if your next vacation destination made the cut? Let's dive in.
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport
Georgia's Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport is one of the busiest international airports in the world. In 2024 alone, it processed more than 108 million passengers. That's a heck of a lot of people. Specifically, it's a heck of a lot of hungry people. So it's a good thing that Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport is also one of the best airports in the U.S. for food. That's not just us saying it, either. In April 2025, Food & Wine published its list of the top 10 airports in the country for food and drink, and Hartsfield-Jackson Airport took the top spot.
The vast airport has more than 160 bars, cafes, and restaurants. There are the fast-food classics, of course, like Burger King, Chick-fil-A, and McDonald's, but there's also plenty of Italian cuisine on offer, as well as Mexican, barbecue, seafood, and more than 20 vegan and vegetarian-friendly restaurants, too.
One of the most popular restaurants at the airport — and a Reddit favorite – is One Flew South. The restaurant will take you away from the stress and hubbub of the gates and queues with Japanese-inspired and Southern-style fine dining escapism.
Denver International Airport
Denver International Airport is often talked about for, well, let's say, interesting reasons. It's the subject of conspiracy theories, and some believe it to be the headquarters of the Illuminati. We're not here to comment on whether lizard people are living underneath Denver's hub of international travel, but we will say that if they are, they're well fed. Yep, Denver International Airport is another one of the best airports in the U.S. for hangry passengers.
In fact, according to Altezza Travel, it beats Hartsfield-Jackson for the best food experience. This isn't just because of the range of choices, but also lower prices compared to other American airports. But if it's choice you're after, you'll get that, too — in spades.
The airport has everything from fast food and Mediterranean to ramen, sushi, and Native American. There is also an abundance of vegetarian-friendly spots. Reddit-recommended restaurants include Elway's Steakhouse, Root Down, and Tocabe.
Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport
A layover isn't ideal when you're traveling, but sometimes there's no choice. If you find yourself having to layover at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, there are quite a few activities to keep you busy. There are arcade machines, shower facilities for that much-needed refresh, and even places to get a mani-pedi. Then there's the impressive food selection.
In 2025, J.D. Power named Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport as the best airport for customer satisfaction, and a big part of that ranking came down to the range of available food and drinks. There are nearly 80 places to grab a bite or a beverage at the airport, including Greek restaurants, wine bars, many coffee shops, burger joints, and even donut vending machines (arguably the best kind of vending machine). Restaurants that get regular shout outs on social media include Stone Arch, which has a selection of Minnesota craft beers.
Chicago O'Hare International Airport
Chicago O'Hare International Airport is another incredibly busy airport, welcoming thousands upon thousands of travelers every day. In fact, in July 2025, it served more than 115,000 people in a single day. Making sure all of these people are well fed while they're moving about the airport is essential, and Chicago O'Hare International Airport has that base covered. In fact, it made the number two spot on Food & Wine's recent airport ranking.
The airport is home to a multitude of eateries serving up everything from burgers to burritos to healthy snacks to donuts and pizza. You can even grab fresh, local products from a gourmet market inside the airport. If you land at O'Hare and you're not sure where to eat, common Reddit recommendations include Tortas Fronteras, the United Club lounges (for Chicago-style hot dogs), and bars like Billy Goat Tavern. Fun fact: this airport has the most Starbucks of any other airport in the U.S.
Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas
It goes without saying, but Las Vegas is one of the biggest tourist hotspots in the U.S. In 2024, for example, the city welcomed more than 41.6 million visitors. Many of those people will enter and exit through Harry Reid International Airport, which is located just 2 miles from Sin City's famous main strip. Las Vegas is known for its glitz, glamour, and gambling, of course, but it's also a major foodie destination, so it makes sense that its main airport also delivers good cuisine.
In 2025, SEO for Restaurants carried out its own survey on the best airports in the U.S. for dining, and it ranked Harry Reid International Airport as number one. Again, this was to do with slightly lower than average meal costs, as well as the quality of options. Indeed, this airport has quite the range. Its selection of around 50 dining spots offers everything from tacos and bagels to donuts, fast-food favorites, healthy juices, and fresh Italian food. On social media, many say that Ruby's Diner and Shake Shack are standout eateries at the airport.
George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston
If you're planning a trip in or out of Houston, there's a good chance you'll be heading to George Bush Intercontinental Airport to catch your flight. It's not the Texan city's only major airport, but it is one of the busiest. In 2024, it welcomed nearly 50 million travelers. A good range of food is a must at any busy airport, and George Bush Intercontinental Airport doesn't disappoint. SkyTrax honored this by placing the airport sixth on its World's Best Airport Dining Experience 2025 top 10 list, which was the appearance of a U.S. airport.
So what's on offer? Everything from tacos and burritos to pizza and burgers to classic Cajun cuisine like gumbo and crawfish. If you've got a craving, George Bush Intercontinental Airport can likely satisfy it. Many Redditors recommend seafood spot Pappadeaux and Tex-Mex restaurant Pappasitos, in particular.
Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport
Detroit is known for its interesting history, its popular island park, and its art scene. But arguably, the trip starts at Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, which has a few of its own attractions. There's the kaleidoscopic McNamara light tunnel, for example, and plenty of places to shop and sip on local beer. Just like the city outside, the airport has a diverse range of great food. In fact, this is what helped it land in the number two spot on SEO for Restaurants' best airport dining list.
The airport is home to plenty of fast-food options, as well as coffee shops, delis, local Italian chains, pizza vending machines, Mediterranean food, frozen yogurt, and German-style sausages that you can enjoy alongside German-style beer. We challenge you not to find something you'll want to scoff down at this international airport. Again, you can always rely on Reddit to deliver the recommendations. Cat Cora's Taproom, Max and Erma's, and P.F. Chang's are some of the most common Detroit airport picks on the platform.