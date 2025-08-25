Why Are Airport Bars Open So Early In The Morning?

Some airports boast James Beard Award-winning eats. On the flip side, Anthony Bourdain famously called the airport burger chain Johnny Rockets "soul-destroying." Today, however, we aren't here to talk about airport food. We're here to talk about the drinks — and why, exactly, do airport bars start pouring pints before most folks are typically awake.

One TikTok by @downetravel depicts a traveler sprinting through an airport in time to get a pint before their flight, with the top comment quipping "Yeh at 5am." In Chicago's O'Hare airport, at the Billy Goat Tavern or the Chicago Cubs Bar & Grill, patrons can get a pint starting at 6:00 a.m. In New York City's LaGuardia airport, Panorama Bar opens at 6:00 a.m. and stays open until 10:00 p.m. Even folks who might never consider swinging by the bar before sunset "in real life" might feel governed by different social rules or the total lack thereof in the liminal space of Terminal B Gate 5. Why do air travelers patronize bars during such early morning hours? There are three main apparent motivations: different flight schedules (or time zones), airplane anxiety, and time to kill.

Different flight schedules mean action at all hours of the day, or if not action, then at least movement. A viral tweet by @alyssalimp aptly puts it, "The airport is a lawless place. 7am? Drink a beer. Tired? Sleep on the floor. Hungry? Chips now cost $17." One man's 7 a.m. is another man's 5 p.m.