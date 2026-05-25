10 Desserts Boomers Miss

This decadent layered creation is a quintessential British dessert that had its heyday in the 1970s. With its crowd-pleasing flavors and show-stopping appearance, the humble trifle served as the go-to special occasion dessert, delivering fruity sweetness and creamy indulgence in every spoonful. This dessert is thought to have its roots in the 16th century, when it took the form of a fluffy sweetened cream, infused with ginger and rosewater. Over time, it evolved into the version that boomers will know best — a layered masterpiece featuring sponge cake, custard, fruit, and sometimes Jell-O.

A popular approach was reaching for the Bird's store-bought trifle kit. This came with sponge fingers, custard powder, strawberry-flavored jelly crystals, a creamy topping mix, and chocolate sprinkles, and it made dessert prep fantastically fuss-free. The only additions required were water, milk, and sugar, and the result was an elegant layered masterpiece that the whole family would love. In fact, you can still get hold of this product in British supermarkets today, though some reviewers claim the flavor doesn't quite match up to the original version.

Trifles remain an impressive, easily customizable option for home cooks, and if the retro version doesn't take your fancy, you could always try whipping up a version with a modern twist. Try infusing the sponge with something boozy like sherry, amaretto, or Irish cream, or layering in your favorite brownies or cookies in place of the traditional cake. Zesty lemon curd also makes an excellent addition, as do crunchy toppings like chopped nuts or crushed meringue.