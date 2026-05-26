Everlasting Gobstoppers Still Exist — But Fans Say They're Getting Harder To Find

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When Roald Dahl released "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" in 1964, he probably had no idea that one of his creative confections would become a real product still popular decades later. The history of jawbreaker candy goes back well before Dahl's book, but his Everlasting Gobstoppers eventually became one of the candy's most recognizable versions. Unfortunately for fans, the candy is becoming harder to find.

Breaker Confections, an affiliate of Quaker Oats, first produced Everlasting Gobstoppers. The company later became Willy Wonka Brands, was bought out by Nestle, and then acquired by the Ferrara Candy Company in 2018. Quaker wanted to get into the candy business and used the movie as a way to promote its products. But the Wonka movie failed, and Everlasting Gobstoppers were not released until five years later.

Gobstoppers and other Wonka brands became some of the biggest candy trends of the 1970s. Production has not been consistent since then. Fans keep speculating that the candy has been discontinued, only to find it available again at a later date. In 2020, a frustrated candy lover started a Change.org petition to bring Everlasting Gobstoppers back, claiming they'd read "this item was discontinued by the manufacturer."

In May 2023, a poster on Reddit said, "Gobstoppers have been almost impossible to find for at least the last year." They went on to say, "I'm happy to report that the supply chain appears to be working again," and showed off two cases of the candy they'd bought on Amazon. Later in 2023, Ferrara posted on X (formerly Twitter) that Gobstopper production was being halted for a short time due to "capacity issues."