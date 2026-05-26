Everlasting Gobstoppers Still Exist — But Fans Say They're Getting Harder To Find
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When Roald Dahl released "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" in 1964, he probably had no idea that one of his creative confections would become a real product still popular decades later. The history of jawbreaker candy goes back well before Dahl's book, but his Everlasting Gobstoppers eventually became one of the candy's most recognizable versions. Unfortunately for fans, the candy is becoming harder to find.
Breaker Confections, an affiliate of Quaker Oats, first produced Everlasting Gobstoppers. The company later became Willy Wonka Brands, was bought out by Nestle, and then acquired by the Ferrara Candy Company in 2018. Quaker wanted to get into the candy business and used the movie as a way to promote its products. But the Wonka movie failed, and Everlasting Gobstoppers were not released until five years later.
Gobstoppers and other Wonka brands became some of the biggest candy trends of the 1970s. Production has not been consistent since then. Fans keep speculating that the candy has been discontinued, only to find it available again at a later date. In 2020, a frustrated candy lover started a Change.org petition to bring Everlasting Gobstoppers back, claiming they'd read "this item was discontinued by the manufacturer."
In May 2023, a poster on Reddit said, "Gobstoppers have been almost impossible to find for at least the last year." They went on to say, "I'm happy to report that the supply chain appears to be working again," and showed off two cases of the candy they'd bought on Amazon. Later in 2023, Ferrara posted on X (formerly Twitter) that Gobstopper production was being halted for a short time due to "capacity issues."
Who stocks the Gobstoppers?
Ferrara lists Gobstopper among its iconic brands on the company website. You can buy Everlasting Gobstoppers right now on Amazon. But that doesn't mean people are wrong when they say they are hard to find. Lots of things are online that you can't find in stores anymore.
In March 2026, several Redditors lamented how hard it was to track down Wonka candy, especially Everlasting Gobstoppers. "It annoys me that I can't go to literally any store and buy these lately," one commenter said. Other Reddit threads called "Can't find Gobstoppers" and "Looking for Gobstoppers" reflect similar complaints. Many of the replies suggest checking online, local dollar stores, or Walmart. Judging from the responses, the suggestions led to mixed results because many posters said they had already checked dollar stores or Walmart without success.
Another issue with Everlasting Gobstoppers is the remarkable price increase. If you can find them at a dollar store, stock up. A 5-ounce box on Walmart's website costs $7.99 on sale. Comments on Amazon mention them being overpriced, with one reviewer saying, "The price was ridiculous." A Walmart review called them out back in 2022, warning others, "do not buy at this price."
For fans who still want Everlasting Gobstoppers, online ordering appears to be the most reliable option. As long as you don't mind paying extra, Everlasting Gobstoppers may still last a little longer. Just get them while you can before they join other discontinued candy we're nostalgic for.