The History Of Jawbreaker Candy And Why It Became So Popular

Naming a candy after its ability to break your jaw may seem like a questionable marketing move, but jawbreakers actually have a long, enduring, and beloved history. The candy's origin cannot be precisely pinned down, but the Ferrara Pan candy company is most often associated with bringing the jawbreaker to its high level of popularity in the early 1900s.

Jawbreakers seem to have been a well-received piece of confectionary innovation right from the jump. Especially in the 19th and 20th centuries, candy was more of a luxury item than an everyday enjoyment. So, when kids were getting limited access to sweets, it makes sense they'd prefer a treat that is known for being long-lasting and multi-flavored. Once "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" came out in 1971, though, jawbreakers were thrust into a whole new spotlight thanks to the fictional "Everlasting Gobstobber."

A few years after the film was released, a candy company called Breaker Confections brought the Everlasting Gobstopper to life, revving up the popular candy's fame even more. The company adapted the mini, multiflavored jawbreakers it was already producing and rebranded them as the whimsical "Everlasting Gobstopper." Today, many brands continue to produce jawbreakers in just about every size and flavor you can imagine. From classic fruit flavors to sour to hot cinnamon, there's a jawbreaker for every kind of candy-lover.