The Story Behind The Iconic Edible Set In Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory

There are few films as magical and internationally beloved as "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory." Released in 1971, the film's legacy is cemented in the pop culture hall of fame, inspiring everything from cooking shows on Netflix to chocolate factory-themed restaurants at Universal Studios. There's even a real-life Wonka Bar that is so popular a concerning counterfeit once appeared in the U.K. However, ever since the film's release, fans have wondered if that fantastical Chocolate Room set was as edible in reality as it was on the screen. While some components were, indeed, edible, most of the set was simply well-constructed Hollywood magic.

The Chocolate Room was housed in Bavaria Studios in Grünwald, Germany. With an estimated budget of just $3 million, Harper Goff, the film's art director, took liberties to save resources wherever possible, including for the set. As such, the chocolate river was far shallower in real life than it appears on-screen. Michael Bollner, who played Augustus Gloop in the film, noted in a 2021 interview with Polygon that the river was actually about 10 centimeters in depth, with only a square meter-sized hole deep enough to swim in.

Some say the river was made of 150,000 gallons of cream, water, and chocolate, but Bollner claims otherwise. "It was actually not chocolate," he explained. "It was terribly cold. It was stinky water!" The reason behind the smell? The river had been sitting under the hot stage lights for three weeks, and the crew had reportedly been dumping the dregs of their coffee into it.

