If You Have Powdered Lemonade And A Box Of Cake Mix, You Have Dessert

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Lemonade mix can make far more than just a pitcher of lemonade. With a little culinary creativity, alternative uses for powdered drink mixes can reignite your home-baking passion and stoke your sweet tooth in a single swoop. Thanks to this innocuous pantry staple, there's a one-step way to capture the bright flavor foodies expect from their favorite lemony desserts. All it takes is a sprinkle of powdered lemonade drink mix.

This dessert hack takes a page from our pink lemonade sheet cake recipe, which gets its flavor and rosy hue from frozen pink lemonade concentrate. For a quick upgrade to your dry boxed cake mixes, simply whisk a packet of powdered lemonade into the dry ingredients before folding in the eggs and oil, or any other additional ingredients called for in the package directions. Then, bake the cake as normal, and you're all set.

As always, feel free to adjust the exact ingredient ratios to suit your taste preference. But, as a jumping-off point, somewhere between 3 tablespoons and ½ cup of powdered lemonade is the right amount per 15-ounce box of dry cake mix. The more lemonade powder you add, the more pronounced its flavor will be. Individual envelopes of lemonade powder work just as well here as scoops from a larger canister of Country Time lemonade mix.