How To Transform Boxed Cake Mix With A Fun Flavor From Your Childhood

As we get older, our taste in desserts usually becomes more refined. Cosmic brownies are abandoned for sea salt dark chocolate fudge, while ice cream sundaes are shunned in favor of creamy gelato. Still, a good packaged cake mix is something one can never let go of. To infuse the cake mix with a nostalgic taste, add Kool-Aid.

The sugary rush of chilled Kool-Aid paired with a dense cake slice from a boxed mix probably made the dentist a nightmare for every kid, but each taste was completely worth it. The ingredients defined countless childhoods, and combining them yields delicious results. Similar to Kool-Aid pie, the powdered drink infuses cake mix with a fruity, tangy taste and bright hue.

There is an abundance of Kool-Aid mixes to choose from; you can mix and match to get your perfect blend, or hone in on the nuances of a single flavor. Once you've picked your favorite Kool-Aid drink, prepare the cake batter, then stir the powder in. White or yellow boxed cake mix best allows the Kool-Aid's taste to shine, but you can opt for chocolate, red velvet, or whichever one you please. After the powder is thoroughly mixed into the batter, prepare the cake according to the box's directions.