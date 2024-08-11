Kool-Aid Pie Is The No-Bake Dessert You Need To Make This Summer

When the heat of the summer hits, the last thing you want to do is turn on the oven. That's why a cool, no-bake dessert is an ideal treat for a steamy midsummer night. Kool-Aid is your secret weapon for a simple, four-ingredient dessert you can easily customize. Thanks to the wide variety of flavor options, Kool-Aid pie makes for a fruity alternative to popular chocolate no-bake pies and offers a refreshing twist that everyone will love. The bright, fun colors of the drink mix make this a hit for entertaining and an especially appealing treat for kids.

To make Kool-Aid pie, all you need is an 8-ounce container of whipped topping (thawed), a can of sweetened condensed milk, and a packet of Kool-Aid. You'll also need a graham cracker pie crust – which is simple enough to make or get from the store to eliminate any extra steps. To make your pie, mix together the whipped topping, condensed milk, and your favorite Kool-Aid flavor, then scoop the mixture into the pie crust. Refrigerate for four hours or until set before enjoying. Leftovers should be covered and stored in the refrigerator for three to four days. You can also freeze your pie for two to three months, which allows you to enjoy a slice of summer, even when the season is over.