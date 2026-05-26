Skip The Socks: Gift Dad One Of These 10 Craft Beer Sets This Father's Day

Father's Day is just around the corner, and once again you find yourself in the spot of trying to choose the best gift. Well, we've taken some of the guesswork out of it for you. In a survey conducted by CardSnacks, the number one gift that dads request is gift cards. But that seems a little impersonal to us, so we thought it was best to go with the second most requested item: food and drink.

While some dads may adore a bottle of their favorite liquor, there are just as many looking for a nice cold beer. So, give them the best! When it comes to gifting beer to dear old dad, we've got you covered with some of the finest baskets, boxes, and buckets full of craft brews and manly snacks. Whether you need something for a father, stepfather, godfather, son, friend, father figure, or yourself, the choices here are sure to fit the bill with options for every budget.

If you see one you like, make sure it is available for shipping to your area (some state laws can make this difficult). Then, go ahead and order yours now to ensure your delivery is there by Father's Day morning. Cheers to being the favorite kid because dad just may be raising a glass to you this year.