Skip The Socks: Gift Dad One Of These 10 Craft Beer Sets This Father's Day
Father's Day is just around the corner, and once again you find yourself in the spot of trying to choose the best gift. Well, we've taken some of the guesswork out of it for you. In a survey conducted by CardSnacks, the number one gift that dads request is gift cards. But that seems a little impersonal to us, so we thought it was best to go with the second most requested item: food and drink.
While some dads may adore a bottle of their favorite liquor, there are just as many looking for a nice cold beer. So, give them the best! When it comes to gifting beer to dear old dad, we've got you covered with some of the finest baskets, boxes, and buckets full of craft brews and manly snacks. Whether you need something for a father, stepfather, godfather, son, friend, father figure, or yourself, the choices here are sure to fit the bill with options for every budget.
If you see one you like, make sure it is available for shipping to your area (some state laws can make this difficult). Then, go ahead and order yours now to ensure your delivery is there by Father's Day morning. Cheers to being the favorite kid because dad just may be raising a glass to you this year.
BroBasket Craft Beer Sampler Bucket
What dad wouldn't kick back with some popcorn and a cold beer? This beer sampler bucket by BroBasket is packaged in a reusable metal pail with six California-made 12-ounce beers, a bottle opener, a coaster, a 16-ounce BroBasket pint glass, pretzels, salted nuts, and a cone of popcorn from Popcornopolis. Get the pint glass engraved or add other snacks and merch for a more personal touch.
Purchase the BroBasket Craft Beer Sampler Bucket Gift Basket for $89.98.
Bottle2Gift Staff Picks Craft Beer Box
The expert staff at Bottles2Gift are standing by to create a 6-, 9-, or 12-pack collection of craft brews. Selecting beers that are highly rated and offer unique flavor profiles, knowledgeable staff hand-picks the "best of the best." From stouts and sours, IPAs and lagers, one thing is for sure: You'll definitely be getting a dad-sized thanks.
Purchase the Bottles2Gift Staff Picks Craft Beer Box starting at $69.99.
Give Them Beer Top Rated 24 Pack Beer Basket
Reviewers hail the variety and quality of this Top Rated 24 Pack Beer Basket. Touted as the "ultimate beer experience for fans of craft beer," these assorted selections from the best U.S. breweries comes packaged in a festive box of your choosing with your personal gift message. Get the cooler ready; dad's going to want some ice.
Purchase the Give Them Beer Top Rated 24 Pack Beer Basket for $130.
Spirited Gifts Best of the U.S. Microbrew Beer Sampler Gift Set
The Best of the U.S. Microbrew Beer Sampler includes a dozen assorted 12-ounce cans and bottles of the finest microbrews from the most unique U.S. breweries. In this sampler, you may see Dogfish Head, Hopping Frog, and Redhook Ale. Called "exceptional," "great," and "perfect for dad" by reviewers, Spirited Gifts has curated a collection that will delight the special guy in your life.
Purchase the Best of the U.S. Microbrew Beer Sampler Gift Set for $99.
The Hops Collective Total Beer Collection
Hops Collective chooses 24 assorted brews from over 100 imported, premium, craft, and domestic beers to curate this Total Beer Collection. Personalize it with additional spirits, gourmet foods, balloons, or chocolate. Everything will be delivered for free by gift basket delivery services in the Lower 48, packed and ready to gift. Boasting great variety, this is a perfect Father's Day gift.
Purchase Hops Collective Total Beer Collection for $111.99.
Give Them Beer Best IPAs of 2026
If your special guy is a fan of IPAs (there is a standout in every state) and loves craft beer, then this is the gift for him. The celebratory, customizable gift box features a dozen assorted IPAs, ranked from "Outstanding" to "World Class." Customers return year after year for new collections, gushing over the great service and variety of brews.
Purchase Give Them Beer's Best IPAs of 2026 for $84.
Gourmet Gift Baskets Beer Expert Trio
The Beer Expert Trio offers a little bit of everything between three craft beers and savory snacks. Alongside summer sausage, cheddar cheese, and some crackers rest a 16-ounce Zero Gravity Conehead Hazy IPA, Mighty SquirrelCloud Candy New England IPA, and 603 Winni Amber Ale. Personalize with additional brew add-ons or gift the box as is.
Purchase Gourmet Gift Basket's Beer Expert Trio for $59.99.
The Hops Collective Beerfest Father's Day Gift Basket
This "Beerfest" basket comes chock full of goodies with four cans of Nickel Brook beer, almonds, chip nuts, cashews, pistachios, BOSS camembert cheese, and a beautiful wooden cutting board that is sure to be cherished for years to come. Available additions include wine, liquor, chocolate, balloons, and gourmet foods. However, you probably won't need anything else besides the selection of salty snacks and beverages.
Purchase the Hops Collection "Beerfest" Father's Day Gift Basket for $109.99.
Yuti's You Da Man! Craft Beer Box
Is there a better way to let your dad know you care than with a rare, limited-edition beer? It's a good thing that's exactly what you'll get with this "You Da Man!" craft beer box. In addition to the four limited-edition brews, this set also includes a stainless-steel beer mug and a jar of mixed nuts. The folks at Yuti can also add a note of personal appreciation.
Purchase Yuti's "You Da Man!" Craft Beer Box for $89.
Athletic Brewing Variety Crate
If your dad is living the non-alcoholic life, consider gifting him this variety crate of Athletic Brewing NA brews. The set includes 36 beers from the Run Wild, Upside Dawn, Free Wave, Athletic Lite, Atlética, and All Out flavor profiles — that last one is among our top NA dark brew choices. There are actually quite a few sampler packs to choose from, so grab as many as you'd like! Dad deserves it, right?
Purchase Athletic Brewing's Variety Crate for $83.94.