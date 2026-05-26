Aldi Has A 'Great Velveeta Knockoff' Some Shoppers Swear By
You can typically find great deals at Aldi on a number of grocery essentials. Among the many hidden gems and low-priced staples, there is a wide selection of Aldi dupes that are way better than the name brands, according to customers. In fact, Aldi's Cheese Club Shells and Cheese are touted by fans on Reddit as a "great Velveeta knockoff."
Currently priced around $1.55 for a 12-ounce box — which may vary depending on your specific location — this is notably cheaper than its Velveeta counterpart, which costs about a dollar more. Though Tasting Table called Velveeta the best microwave mac and cheese brand, fans on Reddit swear by this Aldi dupe. One user says, "For some reason I can't stand velveeta lately so these are my go to unless I pick up the fancier Kraft." Another mentions, "I've actually started preferring these to the Velveeta. I don't know if it's just me, but the Velveeta brand has a weird chemical aftertaste sometimes that I haven't gotten with the Aldi version."
Some users even suggest combining the Aldi mac and cheese with other ingredients like chili for a more well-rounded meal. One Redditor shares, "We tried this a couple of weeks ago and really liked it, added some extra stuff to it, like bacon, fried onion & peppers, garlic and mushrooms, turned out to be quite a hearty meal for two with a salad." Another mentions, "awesome mixed with a can of tuna for max protein!"
Aldi shoppers share tips for enjoying the Cheese Club Shells and Cheese
While this Aldi spin on a Velveeta favorite is excellent as is, some Redditors share how to make it even better. One states, "Keep a tablespoon or two of the drained pasta water (or just don't fully drain it) to mix back in with the cheese packet." Another advises, "The shells and cheese are yummy, but the noodles over cook so fast if you don't watch them and get real gummy."
For those who wish to alter the consistency of the Aldi microwave meal just slightly, one shopper recommends, "I like my Mac n cheese more saucy, so I added a splash of milk to thin out the cheese sauce." Elsewhere on Reddit, a commenter shares, "I add a ton of butter, milk, and some shredded fiesta blend cheese. My family prefers it over velveeta and way cheaper."
Of course, not everyone feels the same way about this Aldi house brand of mac and cheese. One Redditor queries, "What's with cheese club shells and cheese? Nasty bitter aftertaste I can't describe. Couldn't finish a bowl, had to make something else." Another Reddit comment compares the Aldi product to Kraft, asserting that it simply doesn't measure up. Good news for devotees, however, is that Aldi also carries a $1 Kraft mac and cheese dupe, offering plenty of reasonably priced options to make your favorite mac and cheese.