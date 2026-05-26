Aldi Has A 'Great Velveeta Knockoff' Some Shoppers Swear By

You can typically find great deals at Aldi on a number of grocery essentials. Among the many hidden gems and low-priced staples, there is a wide selection of Aldi dupes that are way better than the name brands, according to customers. In fact, Aldi's Cheese Club Shells and Cheese are touted by fans on Reddit as a "great Velveeta knockoff."

Currently priced around $1.55 for a 12-ounce box — which may vary depending on your specific location — this is notably cheaper than its Velveeta counterpart, which costs about a dollar more. Though Tasting Table called Velveeta the best microwave mac and cheese brand, fans on Reddit swear by this Aldi dupe. One user says, "For some reason I can't stand velveeta lately so these are my go to unless I pick up the fancier Kraft." Another mentions, "I've actually started preferring these to the Velveeta. I don't know if it's just me, but the Velveeta brand has a weird chemical aftertaste sometimes that I haven't gotten with the Aldi version."

Some users even suggest combining the Aldi mac and cheese with other ingredients like chili for a more well-rounded meal. One Redditor shares, "We tried this a couple of weeks ago and really liked it, added some extra stuff to it, like bacon, fried onion & peppers, garlic and mushrooms, turned out to be quite a hearty meal for two with a salad." Another mentions, "awesome mixed with a can of tuna for max protein!"