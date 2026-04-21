Love Kraft Mac And Cheese? Aldi Has A $1 Dupe You Shouldn't Ignore

The good news is that our taster isn't the only one who really enjoys this Aldi product — and thinks it gives Kraft a run for its money. "My family thinks I'm crazy, but I prefer Aldi 'Cheese Club' to Kraft. It just tastes, I don't know, sharper," said one Reddit user, who also recommended the brand's organic shells and white cheddar. "We probably eat a box every other month of the powdered variety. Can't tell the difference from Kraft, tasty," said another.

However, not all customers are keen to abandon the familiar blue box for this Aldi dupe. Other Aldi shoppers who tried it are not too keen on its flavor, and say that, while the price is hard to beat, the product inside is not. Some claim that the sauce is not cheesy enough (and to that we say, "It's boxed mac and cheese, what do you expect?"), while others say that the cheese is too clumpy for their liking. Some people may be willing to make concessions on these textural faults, but boxed mac and cheese purists may not like this one as much. You'll just have to try it for yourself and see which camp you fall in.