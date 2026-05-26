Not Randy's, Not The Donut Man: This 44-Year-Old Donut Shop Reigns Supreme In California
New York may have bagels and Chicago may have hot dogs, but among the many other iconic California foods is donuts. In fact, you'll find a donut shop on almost every corner in SoCal, most of which are family-run or small businesses, and in true Los Angeles melting pot fashion, many are run by Cambodian immigrants and Cambodian-Americans. While The Donut Man and Randy's may be better known, the best donut shop in the state is actually California Donuts.
Family-owned and operated since 1982, California Donuts is located on W 3rd Street in the heart of Koreatown, Los Angeles, and it's open 24 hours a day. Two other donut shops use the same name — but don't be fooled by the competitors, the real California Donuts has only one location. California Donuts makes classic flavors like Boston cream, glazed, and a Simpsons-esque pink frosted donut with rainbow sprinkles, but they also sell a wealth of specialty donuts.
The long-standing donut shop is known for its adorable panda and unicorn donuts, as well as its many creative offerings for various occasions and holidays. From Los Angeles Dodgers victories to Star Wars-themed donuts for May the 4th, and Bad Bunny-themed offerings for the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show, California Donuts has won over locals' hearts and stomachs.
An adorable variety of delicious donuts and more
California Donuts' menu also features a wide array of croissants, including breakfast croissants stuffed with eggs, cheese, and meat, as well as muffins and bagels. As any good classic donut shop should, California Donuts also has hot and cold coffee drinks, including espresso-based drinks, which many donut shops don't offer. In a reflection of Los Angeles itself, the shop also sells a plethora of iced drinks, from Thai iced teas to matcha lattes and blended drinks like smoothies.
California Donuts also offers custom orders, like donuts made in the shape of letters to spell whatever you like, 8x8 donuts, which are essentially gigantic donuts, as well as custom designs and the ability to pre-order an exact donut order up to a week ahead of time. As someone who's lived a few minutes away from the shop for almost a decade, it's an easy spot to pick up a box of donuts on the way to a friend's party or for a casual gathering in one of Los Angeles' beautiful parks.
The next time you're in Los Angeles and craving donuts, try California Donuts. Just know you may have to fight for your life to find parking in the small lot. If that doesn't sound like your scene, consider one of the other 20 best donut shops in LA. Optionally, park in the neighborhood and visit the shop after dining at one of the Koreatown eateries I'd miss the most if I left Los Angeles.