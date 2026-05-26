Not Randy's, Not The Donut Man: This 44-Year-Old Donut Shop Reigns Supreme In California

New York may have bagels and Chicago may have hot dogs, but among the many other iconic California foods is donuts. In fact, you'll find a donut shop on almost every corner in SoCal, most of which are family-run or small businesses, and in true Los Angeles melting pot fashion, many are run by Cambodian immigrants and Cambodian-Americans. While The Donut Man and Randy's may be better known, the best donut shop in the state is actually California Donuts.

Family-owned and operated since 1982, California Donuts is located on W 3rd Street in the heart of Koreatown, Los Angeles, and it's open 24 hours a day. Two other donut shops use the same name — but don't be fooled by the competitors, the real California Donuts has only one location. California Donuts makes classic flavors like Boston cream, glazed, and a Simpsons-esque pink frosted donut with rainbow sprinkles, but they also sell a wealth of specialty donuts.

The long-standing donut shop is known for its adorable panda and unicorn donuts, as well as its many creative offerings for various occasions and holidays. From Los Angeles Dodgers victories to Star Wars-themed donuts for May the 4th, and Bad Bunny-themed offerings for the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show, California Donuts has won over locals' hearts and stomachs.