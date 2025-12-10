As A Pro Chef, These Are The Koreatown Eateries I'd Miss The Most If I Left Los Angeles

We Angelenos are spoiled for choice of stellar cuisines. Los Angeles is, of course, famous for amazing and authentic Mexican food, but it also offers incredible Japanese, Middle Eastern, Thai, Italian, and Ethiopian food — and that's just the tip of the iceberg, excluding the state's own California cuisine borne out of our bounty of stellar produce, meats, and seafood. As a professionally trained chef and as a regular citizen, I feel so fortunate to live in such a beautifully diverse and delicious city. We may get a bad rap in the media or be perceived as shallow Hollywood types, but LA is rich in community, and communities centered around food.

I've lived on the outskirts of Koreatown for nine years, and love having walkable access to some of Los Angeles' best food and bars. After living in New York and only experiencing NYC's very small but delicious Koreatown, the shock of moving to a city famous for having the largest population of Koreans outside of South Korea was wonderful and exciting. There are countless Korean BBQ spots in Los Angeles, but you won't find any of those on my list. Although I do adore KBBQ immensely, they are so plentiful in Los Angeles that it's hard to narrow down a favorite.

I frequent many haunts in this sprawling neighborhood, and these are my favorite unique spots that my fellow food-industry friends and I return to over and over again. An unspoken rule of a night out in Koreatown is that there's a strong chance you'll end the evening in a private karaoke room, and start the next day with a hangover. But I promise that you won't regret a single moment of a lively, mouthwatering night out in my beloved K-Town.