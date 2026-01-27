Why You'll Find A Donut Shop On Almost Every Corner In Southern California

While there are many Cambodian-American run donuts shops in SoCal today, most can be tied back to the influence of one Cambodian-American in particular: Ted Ngoy. The subject of the PBS documentary, "The Donut King," Ngoy worked his way up to a manager position at a Winchell's in Newport Beach, then later purchased an existing donut shop in La Habra, Orange County named Christy's in 1979, where his wife and kids helped run the shop. Ngoy expanded the Christy's empire and was able to sponsor visas for others fleeing Cambodia, employ them, and lease out his shops — kicking off an industry that became popular long before the arrival of Krispy Kreme in 1999.

Ngoy's roadmap of success became an example for other Cambodian immigrants, as a donut shop was a relatively easy business to run, and the language barrier wasn't a large issue, with only a few pieces of English vocabulary to learn relating to donut flavors and coffee orders. California culture was welcoming to this community and type of quick and delicious food, paving the way for expansion and prosperity for the donut industry. Even Southern California's iconic pink boxes have a history tied specifically to Cambodian donut shop owners, who eschewed expensive, glossy white boxes for cheaper matte pink boxes, which are ubiquitous in the region to this day.

While both Ngoy's and SoCal's donut story at large originated in Orange County, Los Angeles is a donut town. Most Angelenos have a favorite local donut shop (I personally prefer SK's and California Donuts), and everyone takes great pride in supporting the local shops as opposed to larger chains. If you're craving donuts but can't make it to Southern California, seek out the best donut shop in your state.