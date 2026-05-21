Heinz's Iconic Glass Ketchup Bottle Makes A Comeback To Celebrate A Major Milestone

Heinz is synonymous with ketchup, and its classic glass bottle is iconic. You can still find them at restaurants across America — although some aren't actually Heinz. Heinz stopped production of glass bottles for consumers in the 1990s, and by the early 2000s, they were gone from store shelves with the exception of a few promotional re-releases. Plastic squeeze bottles were considered more convenient, but Heinz still remembers where it came from. The company is bringing its classic glass bottle back for its 157th anniversary.

A 157th anniversary is not usually a landmark, but Heinz has leaned into the number 57 since the late 1800s. Even though the company makes more than 57 products, the famous "57 varieties" slogan is part of Heinz's brand identity. To mark the occasion, 14-ounce, eight-sided glass bottles are available from May 20 and sold exclusively at Walmart. The anniversary celebration includes a video set to Willie Nelson's "All of Me," showing a day in the life of a glass ketchup bottle. It travels from customer to customer as they each try different hacks to get ketchup out of a glass bottle.

As with previous releases of the glass bottle, this is not a permanent change. The anniversary bottles are of a limited supply and only available while supplies last. They could be gone from shelves pretty quickly.