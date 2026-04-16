This Is Where Heinz Ketchup Sources Its Tomatoes

When we're buying groceries, it's easy to not even think about where the food originally came from. But every bottle of ketchup came from real tomatoes, and all of those tomatoes had to be grown somewhere. There are plenty of different ketchup brands out there, and Heinz is one of the largest and most recognized in the world. Being such a big company, the tomatoes used to make Heinz ketchup are grown on four different continents — North America, South America, Africa, and Europe.

If you're buying ketchup in the United States, those tomatoes would have been harvested in California, in the fields of M Three Ranches, near Sacramento. Elsewhere, Heinz tomatoes are grown in Nerópolis, Brazil; Badajoz, Spain; and in Egypt, where the company sources tomatoes from local farmers. Heinz also grows tomatoes in Canada, specifically to make ketchup for Canadian buyers.

Ketchup is an ever-popular condiment, and the wealth of tomatoes, grown in so many countries, is how Heinz produces an astonishing 650 million bottles of it every year. That's roughly 175,000 metric tons! While that definitely takes a lot of tomatoes, Kraft-Heinz is only one of many companies feeding the world's insatiable hunger for the red fruit.