5 Life-Changing Hacks To Get Ketchup Out Of Glass Bottles

To easily dispense ketchup, spin the bottle. And no, we aren't referring to the game, but rather using some impressive spinning action of your arm to encourage the clustered ketchup particles to let go of their mates and mix it up, so your ketchup flows out more easily. Start by warming up your shoulder muscles. After all, telling your office colleagues that you got a shoulder injury by swinging your ketchup bottle around isn't the coolest story.

Then, with the lid of your ketchup bottle tightly closed, hold the neck of the bottle securely and proceed to swing it vigorously around in a full circle a few times. This uses centrifugal force to help you extract the ketchup, and is the scientific secret to getting the last bit of sauce out of its bottle. After that, enjoy the easy flow. Again, this comes down to the non-Newtonian state of the ketchup, where force metaphorically knocks some sense into the clustered particles, causing them to mingle and form a more uniform viscosity.

Another thing you can do is to first give the bottle a good shake, which helps to overcome the stress yield (according to University of Melbourne physicist Anthony Stickland, who tried it out). Then, flip the bottle upside down and give it another shake to get the ketchup into the neck of the bottle. Finally, tilt the bottle to a 45-degree angle, ease off the lid, and let your delicious ketchup ooze out. Gently tap the bottom of the bottle if needed.

