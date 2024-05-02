The Scientific Secret To Getting The Last Bit Of Sauce Out Of Its Bottle

While this hack works astonishingly well, there are a few things to keep in mind here. Perhaps most importantly, check and double-check that the cap of your bottle is screwed on and closed tightly. With all that force you're applying to it, the last thing you want to end up with is a kitchen with ketchup-stained walls. Along those same lines, while this trick can come in clutch at home, you may want to avoid it at a restaurant just in case (plus, you may get some funny looks). As one TikToker commented on a video demonstrating this hack, "I did this at Waffle House once and the ketchup bottle went flying."

For this hack to live up to its maximum potential, you'll also want to hold your bottle from the bottom, which allows the sauce inside to push toward the opening. You only need to swing for about 10 seconds, but do so as aggressively as possible (without pulling any muscles or dislocating your shoulder, of course). And it's worth noting that thanks to the science behind this, you can try it on other types of products too — like shampoo bottles, for instance. But if you only have a teeny bit of ketchup left for your burger and don't want to run to the store, try this trick to get it all out.