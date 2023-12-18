The Scientific Reason Your Teeth Feel Strange After Eating Spinach

Some foods become divisive due to how certain groups of people experience them. Ingredients such as cilantro are experienced differently by two camps of people: those who taste the herb and others who taste soap. Similarly, some people avoid asparagus because it can impact the smell of their urine. Another divisive food you might not be aware of is spinach. For some people, spinach causes a strange, chalky feeling on the teeth and feels gritty in the mouth. If you've ever experienced this, you're not crazy, you may just have more sensitive teeth.

Spinach contains high amounts of the antinutrient oxalic acid. Modern Day Smiles explains that oxalic acid is a defense mechanism for spinach plants to avoid predators. When you eat raw spinach, you trigger a reaction in your mouth. As the cells of the spinach break down, oxalic acid is released, which blocks the absorption of calcium. Your saliva contains small amounts of calcium, so when you begin to break down spinach, the oxalic acid and calcium meet and form small calcium oxalate crystals. These tiny crystals are what cause that unpleasant sensation and the gritty texture.