Is That Restaurant Ketchup Bottle Actually Filled With Heinz? Here's How To Tell

Nobody likes to be tricked, and for many, that's double when it comes to food. In 2023, Heinz addressed the scourge of the restaurant table known as "ketchup fraud", in which restaurants replace the ketchup in spent Heinz squeezy bottles with cheaper brands. While Heinz has featured bold, exciting colours on its label in the past, this time it highlighted one special colour, pantone 7626C, which is used to border the edges of the label. This red (which is basically the reddest red possible) is supposedly the exact same hue as Heinz ketchup, and acts as a colour test that is supposed to allow the customer to catch counterfeit ketchup.

The mission, according to VML, the marketing agency behind the campaign, is to stop restaurants from cutting corners by passing off cheaper ketchup as Heinz, supposedly for the sake of the customer. There's also an obvious incentive for Heinz to protect its own sales by maintaining table-top real estate and ensuring that the ketchup the customer thinks is Heinz, is actually Heinz. Whether Heinz is on the table by way of commercial agreement between the restaurant and the brand or its distributors, or because the restaurant simply wants it on display, maintaining Heinz ketchup in its own bottles is at the core of the label change. What makes this campaign so effective is putting the customer in the position of the detective.