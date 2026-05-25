Hummingbird Vs Lumberjack Cake: What's The Difference?

If you're unfamiliar with hummingbird cake, it's a vintage cake from the 60s. Less popular in the United States, but very common in Australia and New Zealand, is the lumberjack cake. The two cakes use fruits to both sweeten the cake and contribute lots of moisture, but both the fruits used and the final product are vastly different from one another.

Hummingbird cake has a bit of everything, and you could think of it as if carrot cake and banana bread had a tropical baby. A hummingbird cake, which usually has multiple layers, gets its unique flavor profile from sweet, ripe bananas and canned pineapple, along with warm spices like cinnamon and sometimes allspice, and pecans lend a bit of texture as well as rich, nutty notes to the flavor. These moist cake layers are accompanied by a cream cheese frosting, which is where the carrot cake comparison is usually drawn from.

Occasionally, hummingbird cake will include sweetened shredded coconut, but it's not necessary and isn't traditionally used. Hummingbird cake is generally thought of as a Southern dessert, but it actually has roots in Jamaica. Thanks to a promotional idea from the Jamaica Tourist Board in the 1970s, the cake showcases Caribbean produce and was named after Jamaica's national bird, the Doctor Bird, a type of hummingbird.