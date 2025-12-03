The Vintage Cake From The '60s That Deserves A Big Resurgence

While some old-school recipes are a product of their time and call for rare ingredients and unusual preparation methods, many can still be used to create amazing baked goods. In fact, one vintage cake from the '60s deserves a revival. Hummingbird cake, which became popular throughout the southern U.S. in the '60s and '70s, is a rich, spice-infused layer cake featuring banana, pineapple, and pecans.

Most versions of hummingbird cake call for three layers, each covered in a tart, smooth cream-cheese frosting. Its taste is somewhere between a nutty, subtly sweet banana bread and a pineapple upside-down cake, with heavy notes of warming spices. Its texture is dense, like a carrot cake, and the large pieces of fruit provide bursts of flavor and help the cake retain moisture after baking.

Because it is a simple cake to make, yet has such a striking presentation, it's the perfect dessert to bring to an office party, family dinner, or potluck. Guests will think that you spent hours making it, yet the recipe start to finish shouldn't take more than an hour. Plus, its tropical flavors are surprising, and perfectly balanced by the tangy cream cheese frosting.

The recipe is also easy to customize based on personal preference or baking expertise. For instance, if you find layer cakes challenging, you can make a sheet cake using the layer cake's recipe. If you're looking for something even simpler, our hummingbird loaf cake recipe only takes 30 minutes to prep, and includes a cup of spiced rum, turning it into a tropical, boozy banana-bread upgrade.