If You Love Swavory Combos, This S'mores Swap Is For You
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If you've already hopped on the "swalty" food trend, another flavor profile portmanteau just dropped, and it's about to take center stage. A clever combination of sweet and savory, "swavory" is a new way to pair up contrasting foods for delicious results. If you enjoy campfire desserts but have slightly less of a sweet tooth, give s'mores a "swavory" upgrade by swapping out the marshmallows in favor of a melty cheese — specifically, burrata.
This ingredient swap is simple and effective for a perfectly swavory treat. And there's no shortage of fun ways to customize your s'mores ingredients so that the flavors lean more sweet, savory, or maintain a strict balance between the two. With a stretchy mozzarella exterior and a gooey and creamy inside of shreds known as stracciatella, burrata might seem like an odd choice to swap in place of a denser marshmallow, but it's truly a genius substitute.
Consider first that, when melted, the texture of a basic marshmallow changes to an ultra gooey sweet. Swapping in burrata cheese mirrors this with a similar contrast in consistency between the outside and inside, particularly if you carefully caramelize the burrata first with a brûlée torch. Whether you go with a classic recipe, sandwiching the burrata between two graham crackers with milk chocolate, or get creative with other swavory ingredients, it will quickly become your new favorite indulgence.
Swapping burrata into your s'mores
One thing to keep in mind about this swavory swap is the mess factor. If you thought an old-fashioned, melty marshmallow-filled s'mores sandwich was already wayward, a melty ball of burrata definitely provides plenty of gooey goodness. As such, you might want to try preparing your swavory burrata s'mores in the style of a mess-free walking taco.
Whether made into a sandwich, contained as a walking taco, or transformed into a plate of s'mores nachos, you can also experiment with several outside-of-the-box ingredients. For example, if you want to add more savory taste, try swapping Ritz crackers in place of traditional graham crackers. If you're turning this into a walking taco-style s'more, try it with a bag of Ritz Drizzled Minis Fudge Crackers. Be sure to exercise caution when adding any hot ingredients to the bag, particularly a freshly brûléed burrata.
As for the chocolate, there are endless possibilities. If you can find it, use Nutella-filled burrata in your s'mores for a nutty and rich dessert. You can also swap in Reese's cups for a peanut butter-filled twist on this classic. A bar of semi-sweet dark chocolate will add more complex notes of bitterness to this swavory treat in lieu of a typical milk chocolate. Try turning the burrata into a s'mores-inspired dip to serve up at a party to the delight of your guests. However you choose to make them, swavory s'mores are always more fun when shared.