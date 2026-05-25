If You Love Swavory Combos, This S'mores Swap Is For You

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If you've already hopped on the "swalty" food trend, another flavor profile portmanteau just dropped, and it's about to take center stage. A clever combination of sweet and savory, "swavory" is a new way to pair up contrasting foods for delicious results. If you enjoy campfire desserts but have slightly less of a sweet tooth, give s'mores a "swavory" upgrade by swapping out the marshmallows in favor of a melty cheese — specifically, burrata.

This ingredient swap is simple and effective for a perfectly swavory treat. And there's no shortage of fun ways to customize your s'mores ingredients so that the flavors lean more sweet, savory, or maintain a strict balance between the two. With a stretchy mozzarella exterior and a gooey and creamy inside of shreds known as stracciatella, burrata might seem like an odd choice to swap in place of a denser marshmallow, but it's truly a genius substitute.

Consider first that, when melted, the texture of a basic marshmallow changes to an ultra gooey sweet. Swapping in burrata cheese mirrors this with a similar contrast in consistency between the outside and inside, particularly if you carefully caramelize the burrata first with a brûlée torch. Whether you go with a classic recipe, sandwiching the burrata between two graham crackers with milk chocolate, or get creative with other swavory ingredients, it will quickly become your new favorite indulgence.