A Mess-Free Way To Eat S'mores, Inspired By Walking Tacos
No matter what time of year, s'mores can be a lovely dessert that combines the sweetness of melty chocolate and gooey marshmallows with the satisfying crunch of graham crackers. A nearly perfect sweet sandwich, one of the biggest pitfalls of this common campfire treat is the mess it makes. While some revel in the sticky-handedness of s'mores consumption, others might prefer a cleaner option. One TikTok food hack that's actually worth trying gives classic s'mores a walking taco-inspired spin by preparing them inside a bag of graham crackers or cookies.
Similar to a walking taco recipe, which employs the use of a bag of corn chips to which hot taco fillings are added, this s'mores-style riff starts with your favorite single-serving portion of graham crackers, such as Teddy Grahams. Start by carefully cutting open one side of the bag and rolling it down slightly to make room for your s'mores ingredients. Next, mix in pieces of chocolate candies or chocolate bars, carefully add just-roasted marshmallows, and use either a spoon or fork to enjoy your sweet treat.
This is an ideal way to enjoy a beloved snack with a little less mess. Whether you're planning a sunny summer shindig or walking around town looking at winter holiday lights, you can prepare a batch of walking s'mores for all seasons. These also make an excellent base for a custom s'mores bar.
Creative ways to make walking s'mores more fun
While graham crackers are a staple s'mores base, this TikTok hack inspires new choices for single-serving cookies that you can use. In a party setting, start with a variety pack of cookies and set up a toppings bar where your guests can choose their favorites, then add in the roasted marshmallows once their bags are loaded up. Consider the toppings you need to make the best s'mores nachos, and take a little inspiration from different ingredients you can include.
Try mixing in peanut butter candies or banana chips for a unique twist on an old-fashioned s'mores recipe. For a more straightforward take, graham cracker cookies, milk chocolates, and regular marshmallows are key. You can also try mini marshmallows, flavored marshmallows, and a sprinkle of your favorite spices to change up the taste and texture.
As always, when roasting marshmallows, it's imperative to exercise extreme caution, particularly around any open flames. Make sure to carefully add the marshmallows to your cookie bag to avoid the risk of burning or spilling. This hands-free and low-maintenance nosh will only work as effectively as the individuals preparing it. With a batch of walking s'mores, you're free to get as creative as you wish, knowing there will be less of a mess on your hands and more ways to enjoy your dessert.