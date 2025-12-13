A Mess-Free Way To Eat S'mores, Inspired By Walking Tacos

No matter what time of year, s'mores can be a lovely dessert that combines the sweetness of melty chocolate and gooey marshmallows with the satisfying crunch of graham crackers. A nearly perfect sweet sandwich, one of the biggest pitfalls of this common campfire treat is the mess it makes. While some revel in the sticky-handedness of s'mores consumption, others might prefer a cleaner option. One TikTok food hack that's actually worth trying gives classic s'mores a walking taco-inspired spin by preparing them inside a bag of graham crackers or cookies.

Similar to a walking taco recipe, which employs the use of a bag of corn chips to which hot taco fillings are added, this s'mores-style riff starts with your favorite single-serving portion of graham crackers, such as Teddy Grahams. Start by carefully cutting open one side of the bag and rolling it down slightly to make room for your s'mores ingredients. Next, mix in pieces of chocolate candies or chocolate bars, carefully add just-roasted marshmallows, and use either a spoon or fork to enjoy your sweet treat.

This is an ideal way to enjoy a beloved snack with a little less mess. Whether you're planning a sunny summer shindig or walking around town looking at winter holiday lights, you can prepare a batch of walking s'mores for all seasons. These also make an excellent base for a custom s'mores bar.