This Sweet, Chocolatey Burrata Filling Is Unexpectedly Brilliant
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If you're crafting a better burrata board, it's a good idea to include a variety of creative accompaniments that change up the taste and texture when paired with the delicate cheese. While burrata is nearly synonymous with savories, there are plenty of sweet desserts that can take it to the next level. Though you might have to seek out this unique delicacy via special order, Nutella-filled burrata is worth the search.
Burrata is a round pocket made from mozzarella cheese with a filling of fresh shreds of mozzarella and cream known as stracciatella, accounting for burrata's unique look, flavor, and mouthfeel. The mild, tender, and creamy mozzarella shell is a perfect match for a generous portion of Nutella's distinctive chocolate and hazelnut flavor. It's unclear who first came up with the idea to replace stracciatella with Nutella in a burrata, but, according to this video on Facebook, it was apparently being created by Australia's Spizzico Fine Foods as far back as 2018. A more recent TikTok video from cheesemaker Frankie Della shows that the idea still has fans around the world.
It definitely requires more than a basic understanding of cheesemaking to attempt your own Nutella-filled burrata at home; however, to streamline this process, there are plenty of store-bought burrata cheese brands to choose from, to which you can add Nutella. Additionally, there are a number of Nutella alternatives available featuring organic ingredients or less sugar to suit your personal preferences. There are a variety of options for combining burrata and Nutella, ranging from basic and satisfying to delightfully complex.
Pairing Nutella with burrata
Consider what happens when you first cut into a ball of burrata cheese, and the stracciatella slowly spills out. As eye-catching and mouthwatering as this is, imagine how it would look and taste if you added Nutella as the filling. But even if an actual Nutella-filled burrata is impossible to obtain, mixing up creamy and tender mozzarella shreds with Nutella would also make an excellent dessert dip, particularly when spread on graham crackers or cookies. When building a burrata board, give it a sweet spin by adding a hefty dollop of Nutella on the board alongside honey and nut or seed butters.
If you use burrata to make ice cream, try adding a swirl of Nutella into the mix for even more richness and interesting flavor. Similarly, try making Nutella ice pops and serving them alongside a plate of room-temperature burrata cheese for an unforgettable interplay of temperature, taste, and texture. As for hot desserts, you can also make baked hand pies or mini pies that are filled with a dynamic duo of burrata and Nutella.
For optimal snacking, make a grilled cheese sandwich using burrata and Nutella as the filling. This is the ideal match for a "swalty" nosh that truly fills and fulfills. Make it even more delicious by using slices of brioche bread on the grill. Any way you choose to incorporate Nutella and burrata, it's sure to please your palate.