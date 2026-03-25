This Sweet, Chocolatey Burrata Filling Is Unexpectedly Brilliant

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If you're crafting a better burrata board, it's a good idea to include a variety of creative accompaniments that change up the taste and texture when paired with the delicate cheese. While burrata is nearly synonymous with savories, there are plenty of sweet desserts that can take it to the next level. Though you might have to seek out this unique delicacy via special order, Nutella-filled burrata is worth the search.

Burrata is a round pocket made from mozzarella cheese with a filling of fresh shreds of mozzarella and cream known as stracciatella, accounting for burrata's unique look, flavor, and mouthfeel. The mild, tender, and creamy mozzarella shell is a perfect match for a generous portion of Nutella's distinctive chocolate and hazelnut flavor. It's unclear who first came up with the idea to replace stracciatella with Nutella in a burrata, but, according to this video on Facebook, it was apparently being created by Australia's Spizzico Fine Foods as far back as 2018. A more recent TikTok video from cheesemaker Frankie Della shows that the idea still has fans around the world.

It definitely requires more than a basic understanding of cheesemaking to attempt your own Nutella-filled burrata at home; however, to streamline this process, there are plenty of store-bought burrata cheese brands to choose from, to which you can add Nutella. Additionally, there are a number of Nutella alternatives available featuring organic ingredients or less sugar to suit your personal preferences. There are a variety of options for combining burrata and Nutella, ranging from basic and satisfying to delightfully complex.