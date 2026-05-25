The 2-Ingredient Combo That Brightens Up Virtually Any Vegetable's Flavor

Veggies can be enjoyed in any and all forms. Not only do they pack a ton of fiber, vitamins, and minerals, but they also introduce their own unique flavors that can change and uplift the entirety of a dish. However, the key to harnessing all of the power that vegetables offer is changing up the way that you season them. Sure, salt and pepper can bring out certain basic flavors, but if you want truly tasty veggies, you're going to need to enlist the help of some heavy hitters, namely Parmesan cheese and lemon juice.

Cooking with Parmesan cheese offers sharpness, saltiness, and umami, while lemon juice brightens and lightens the veggie's natural flavor. The intent of using them is not to alter the flavor of the veggies significantly, but rather to intensify and shape the flavors that are already offered.

The way you add these seasonings is really dependent on how you're cooking them. If you're roasting them, you can add a drizzle and a pinch before tucking them into the oven. And if you're turning them into a salad, you may want to add the lemon juice to the dressing and sprinkle the cheese on top to serve.