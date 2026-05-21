Taco Bell Just Made Its Cinnabon Delights Better, And All It Took Was One Extra Thing
Taco Bell is cooking up something sweet at stores around the United States with its brand new Strawberry Cinnabon Delights. This pair of pastries is available starting May 21, and I got to taste test them just a few days prior at the Taco Bell Cantina in Los Angeles, California.
The Strawberry Cinnabon Delights that have been a longstanding staple of Taco Bell's menu got a bit of an upgrade with this new iteration. Rolled in strawberry sugar, this new dessert makes the perfect ending to any Taco Bell meal.
They are one of the latest additions to the seemingly ever-growing dessert menu at Taco Bell, now sitting alongside the Chocolate Fudge and Caramel Empanadas that were introduced in March 2026. After visiting the Taco Bell Cantina and trying them for myself, here is what I think about the new Strawberry Cinnabon Delights.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
Methodology
I attended a tasting event for Taco Bell's latest products at the Taco Bell Cantina on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles. The Strawberry Cinnabon Delights were the only dessert I tried that evening.
I tried the Strawberry Cinnabon Delights one at a time, leaving enough time in between to digest my food and thoughts. Truthfully, I did not have super high hopes for these, as I'm not a big cream cheese guy, and Taco Bell desserts have sometimes disappointed me in the past. I have to say, though, Taco Bell picked the right name for these Strawberry Cinnabon Delights, as I was both surprised and delighted.
Taste test
The Strawberry Cinnabon Delights may have just become my new favorite dessert from Taco Bell. Covered in enough strawberry-flavored sugar to see with the naked eye, these sweet treats melt in your mouth as you savor each small bite. They remind me of a Portuguese malassada, a fried dough popular in Hawaii and along southern New England.
These small fried balls have just the right amount of strawberry flavoring to complement the treat without overpowering the already sweet dough. Similarly, the cream cheese frosting on the inside is light and delicate, with just a touch of creaminess that adds a bit of moisture to the treat.
I very much enjoyed this dessert, as it's small enough to easily pop in your mouth, either at Taco Bell or on the go. They're sweet, but not sickeningly so, with the fried dough ball maintaining a nice balance between soft and chewy. Of everything I ate, this was the one item that compelled me to search for seconds.
Final thoughts
I was truly delighted with the Strawberry Cinnabon Delights. While not reinventing the wheel, like some of Taco Bell's other concoctions presented at Live Más Live in 2026, like the shredded beef nacho fries, the added strawberry-flavored sugar gives a nice refresh of a tried and true classic dessert.
I could certainly see myself popping by my local Taco Bell just for a large order of these by themselves. Ideally, I'd enjoy them again as an after-dinner snack. But I could also see my intrusive thoughts winning, making me pop them in my mouth for breakfast, like they're Munchkins from Dunkin'.
I enjoyed the cream cheese frosting inside much more than I expected, and would even go as far as to say that a little additional dipping sauce would go a long way. Not that a frosting packet is necessarily needed, as these Strawberry Cinnabon Delights are pretty darn great on their own.
Price and availability
Taco Bell's new Strawberry Cinnabon Delights come in packs of two for $2.29 or a dozen for $6.99. Some metro-area markets across the country will see a slight increase in cost. In Los Angeles, for example, a two pack of Taco Bell's regular Cinnabon Delights costs $2.99 while the 12-pack is $7.99.
The fried dough balls are rather small, so I would opt for the 12-pack, which will make them cost less than a dollar a piece, though prices may vary slightly with location. I took one to go and ate it several hours later and it was just as good as the first pack, so even if you can't eat 12 in one sitting, it may still be worth the added cost.
The new dessert is available in Taco Bell stores and online starting May 21. Representatives from the fast food chain say that they will only be available for a limited time, while supplies last. Other new menu items like the Cantina Chicken Mexican Pizza are also already available to order at Taco Bell locations around the United States. Just make sure you finish off any meal with some of these.