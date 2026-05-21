Taco Bell Just Made Its Cinnabon Delights Better, And All It Took Was One Extra Thing

Taco Bell is cooking up something sweet at stores around the United States with its brand new Strawberry Cinnabon Delights. This pair of pastries is available starting May 21, and I got to taste test them just a few days prior at the Taco Bell Cantina in Los Angeles, California.

The Strawberry Cinnabon Delights that have been a longstanding staple of Taco Bell's menu got a bit of an upgrade with this new iteration. Rolled in strawberry sugar, this new dessert makes the perfect ending to any Taco Bell meal.

They are one of the latest additions to the seemingly ever-growing dessert menu at Taco Bell, now sitting alongside the Chocolate Fudge and Caramel Empanadas that were introduced in March 2026. After visiting the Taco Bell Cantina and trying them for myself, here is what I think about the new Strawberry Cinnabon Delights.

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