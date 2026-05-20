Nacho Fries Plus Shredded Beef? Taco Bell, You've Found The Way To My Heart

Taco Bell introduced a new variation of its famous Nacho Fries on Tuesday, May 19, at the Taco Bell Cantina in Los Angeles, California. The Shredded Beef Nacho Fries were first teased earlier this year at the chain's Live Más Live event held at the Hollywood Palladium in March, but are now available to the masses at Taco Bell restaurants around the country.

The original naked nacho fries are a popular side dish complimenting many of the Mexican-inspired meals that the fast food restaurant has to offer. But the fries just became an entree of their own with this new beefy iteration. The new premium protein topping the fries is available for a limited time in various forms across the Taco Bell Menu.

I visited the Taco Bell Cantina on Hollywood Boulevard to try these fries and other select items that are coming to menus around the country throughout the month. Here's what I thought about the new Shredded Beef Nacho Fries.

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