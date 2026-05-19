Taco Bell's Best Burrito Is Also Its Most Expensive
Taco Bell may not measure up to more authentic Mexican food chains, but that's because it's in a category all its own. Unique spins on traditional Mexican dishes — along with iconic commercials and marketing schemes — have garnered the chain quite a cult following. Even more traditional menu items like burritos are delicious, budget-friendly meals to fill you up. However, the unfortunate truth is that Taco Bell's best burrito is also its most expensive.
In a ranking of all eight burritos on Taco Bell's menu, our favorite is the Cantina Chicken Burrito. While prices vary regionally, it's priced at $6.29 in Texas, which is $0.60 more expensive than the second most expensive supreme burrito, priced at $5.69. We're here to tell you that the expense is worth it with the Cantina Chicken Burrito, featuring a flour tortilla stuffed with slow-roasted chicken, avocado ranch, creamy chipotle sauce, lettuce, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, and shredded cheddar cheese — plus a packet of avocado verde salsa. The chicken was savory and tender, the pico de gallo bright and fresh, and the ranch and chipotle sauce brought the perfect balance of heat, spice, and creaminess. The crunch of the fresh lettuce and shredded cabbage was a wonderful textural contrast to the chicken, gooey cheese, and pico de gallo. Plus, the ratio of fillings was well balanced, so we got a bite of every ingredient with each mouthful. While simplicity is often the name of the game with our second-favorite bean and cheese burrito, the complexity of the Cantina Chicken Burrito won the first-place spot.
More praise for the Cantina Chicken Burrito
The Cantina Chicken Burrito is part of a fairly recent Chicken Cantina menu, which has brought chicken to the forefront of Taco Bell's menu. Additionally, the Cantina Chicken Burrito is cheaper than other items on the Cantina menu, like the Cantina Chicken quesadilla. Customers loved the Canitina chicken burrito as much as we did. One Redditor praised the burrito as "Not soggy. Good flavor. Generous portion of chicken. For fast food, 9 out of 10 stars." Another Redditor complimented the ratio of fillings to tortilla, stating, "the non-cantina burritos have [way] too much tortilla stuffed in the wrap[, so] this was a fresh change of pace." Customers also loved the avocado salsa that comes with the burrito, with one Facebook user stating, "I've been saving every extra avocado salsa packet I get." It's certainly better than Taco Bell's Caliente sauce, which debuted on the Cantina Chicken burrito in the Midwest.
While the Cantina Chicken Burrito is worth the price, you can still count on Taco Bell for deliciously cheap eats. Another thing you can always expect from Taco Bell is innovation. The recent 2026 debut of yet another new menu takes a much more budget-friendly approach than the more pricey Cantina Chicken menu. Offering unique menu items from taco salad to avocado ranch chicken stackers, the Luxe Value menu doesn't go above $3 for any tasty treat.