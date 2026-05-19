Taco Bell may not measure up to more authentic Mexican food chains, but that's because it's in a category all its own. Unique spins on traditional Mexican dishes — along with iconic commercials and marketing schemes — have garnered the chain quite a cult following. Even more traditional menu items like burritos are delicious, budget-friendly meals to fill you up. However, the unfortunate truth is that Taco Bell's best burrito is also its most expensive.

In a ranking of all eight burritos on Taco Bell's menu, our favorite is the Cantina Chicken Burrito. While prices vary regionally, it's priced at $6.29 in Texas, which is $0.60 more expensive than the second most expensive supreme burrito, priced at $5.69. We're here to tell you that the expense is worth it with the Cantina Chicken Burrito, featuring a flour tortilla stuffed with slow-roasted chicken, avocado ranch, creamy chipotle sauce, lettuce, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, and shredded cheddar cheese — plus a packet of avocado verde salsa. The chicken was savory and tender, the pico de gallo bright and fresh, and the ranch and chipotle sauce brought the perfect balance of heat, spice, and creaminess. The crunch of the fresh lettuce and shredded cabbage was a wonderful textural contrast to the chicken, gooey cheese, and pico de gallo. Plus, the ratio of fillings was well balanced, so we got a bite of every ingredient with each mouthful. While simplicity is often the name of the game with our second-favorite bean and cheese burrito, the complexity of the Cantina Chicken Burrito won the first-place spot.