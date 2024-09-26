Review: Taco Bell's Caliente Cantina Chicken Burrito Is Okay, But Nothing Special
It was a busy summer for Taco Bell with the re-release of many of its classic menu items from decades past. The brand's relentless drive to experiment with new food creations has shown no signs of slowing down, as it's now testing the Caliente Cantina Chicken Burrito in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Following the March arrival of Taco Bell's Cantina Chicken Menu, the Caliente Cantina Chicken Burrito features a fiery addition to the chain's slow-roasted chicken, thanks to the introduction of a bold new Caliente Sauce. While the Cantina Chicken Menu is available to consumers nationwide — offering a variety of chicken-centric burritos, quesadillas, tacos, and bowls — the Caliente Cantina Chicken Burrito is poised to turn up the heat in the Midwest as the Mexican-inspired fast food chain seeks ways to appeal to Americans' love for chicken.
Taco Bell gave Tasting Table an exclusive sneak peek at this limited-time offering before its official debut. Keep reading to uncover the details of this fiery new creation and find out whether it'll tingle your taste buds or fizzle out in the heat.
What is the Caliente Cantina Chicken Burrito?
Taco Bell's Caliente Cantina Chicken Burrito features slow-roasted chicken, crisp lettuce, shredded purple cabbage, fresh pico de gallo, and cheddar cheese, all wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla. An all-new creamy Caliente Sauce, made with red pepper, red jalapeño pepper, and ghost chile pepper, is drizzled over the filling for a spicy hit.
The spicy new burrito joins Taco Bell's Cantina Chicken Menu, which debuted earlier this year with five chicken-based items: the standard Cantina Chicken Burrito, the Cantina Chicken Taco (soft or crispy), the Cantina Chicken Quesadilla, and the Cantina Chicken Bowl. Each Cantina Chicken Menu item comes with an Avocado Verde Salsa sauce packet, and select items are made with premium ingredients including pico de gallo, purple cabbage, and white corn tortillas. According to Taco Bell's press release at the time, the menu items' chicken is "slow-roasted with a savory seasoning of Mexican spices including garlic, onions and a variety of chilies."
How much does the Caliente Cantina Chicken Burrito cost, and when is it available?
Starting Thursday, September 26, Taco Bell fans in Cincinnati can get their hands on the Caliente Cantina Chicken Burrito at select locations, while supplies last. Keep in mind that, since this spicy burrito is part of a limited test run, there's no telling how long it will be available. If you're in the Cincinnati area and want to try the Caliente Cantina Chicken Burrito, it's best to swing by a participating Taco Bell sooner rather than later. And since this fiery new menu addition will be available only at select locations, be sure to check online to see if your local Taco Bell is carrying it.
Priced at $5.99, the Caliente Cantina Chicken Burrito matches the cost of the original Cantina Chicken Burrito. The Cantina Chicken Menu's other items range between $2.99 and $7.99.
Taste test
The Caliente Cantina Chicken Burrito is packed with a colorful mix of crisp green lettuce and crunchy purple cabbage that, along with the creamy orange Caliente Sauce, creates an enticing visual appeal. The flavors are equally fresh, with the citrusy tang of the sauce adding a lively note of brightness. The Cantina Chicken is well-seasoned, tender, and juicy. Paired with the Caliente Sauce, the slow-roasted chicken becomes mouthwatering, with just the right amount of heat.
Overall, the burrito offers a satisfying range of textures, from the crunch of the veggies and the moistness of the chicken to the chew of the flour tortilla — though the tortilla could have benefited from a little more time on the grill to make it firmer. While the burrito comes with a packet of Avocado Verde Salsa (like the other Cantina Chicken Menu items), it's hardly necessary — the Caliente Sauce is bold, flavorful, and sufficient. So, save that Avocado Verde Salsa packet and employ it on other items, such as those from Taco Bell's secret menu.
Is the Caliente Cantina Chicken Burrito worth it?
The Caliente Cantina Chicken Burrito is a tasty addition to Taco Bell's Cantina Chicken Menu. It's priced the same as the original Cantina Chicken Burrito, so if you're a fan of that, it seems like a no-brainer to give this new spicy version a try. The premium ingredients give the Caliente Cantina Chicken Burrito a fresh and flavorful taste; however, in addition to the tortilla needing to have been firmer, a bit more filling would have added the substance and heft that a burrito truly deserves.
While it's exciting to have another way to enjoy the Cantina Chicken's signature rotisserie-style taste, one can't help but wonder why Taco Bell introduced a burrito that feels so similar to the original. Only time will tell if the Caliente Cantina Chicken Burrito will become a nationwide fan favorite or a discontinued menu item. It's a nice addition to the Cantina Chicken Menu lineup, but I'm not convinced it offers enough uniqueness to make a lasting impression.