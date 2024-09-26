Review: Taco Bell's Caliente Cantina Chicken Burrito Is Okay, But Nothing Special

It was a busy summer for Taco Bell with the re-release of many of its classic menu items from decades past. The brand's relentless drive to experiment with new food creations has shown no signs of slowing down, as it's now testing the Caliente Cantina Chicken Burrito in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Following the March arrival of Taco Bell's Cantina Chicken Menu, the Caliente Cantina Chicken Burrito features a fiery addition to the chain's slow-roasted chicken, thanks to the introduction of a bold new Caliente Sauce. While the Cantina Chicken Menu is available to consumers nationwide — offering a variety of chicken-centric burritos, quesadillas, tacos, and bowls — the Caliente Cantina Chicken Burrito is poised to turn up the heat in the Midwest as the Mexican-inspired fast food chain seeks ways to appeal to Americans' love for chicken.

Taco Bell gave Tasting Table an exclusive sneak peek at this limited-time offering before its official debut. Keep reading to uncover the details of this fiery new creation and find out whether it'll tingle your taste buds or fizzle out in the heat.