The Hands-Down Best White Castle Slider Has Total Big Mac Vibes
In 2025, White Castle officially served 30 billion sliders, which is a testament to just how popular the historic chain continues to be. After all, White Castle paved the way for fast food burgers. However, instead of joining the fast food masses by offering the now common burger, White Castle stays true to its roots with a classic and unique selection of sliders. And we tasted all the sliders White Castle has to offer, ranking each according to overall flavor, ingredient combinations, and satisfaction. The hands-down best White Castle slider, per our taste test, is the double cheese slider.
Featuring two beef patties, two slices of American cheese, onions, pickles, and an extra bun layer in the middle, the double cheese slider was giving off Big Mac vibes in the best possible way. White Castle sliders aren't burgers, but we had still been disappointed in the tiny ratio of meat to other ingredients. And this double cheese slider offered the perfect amount of every ingredient, giving it an A+ in satisfaction. The spicy, aromatic onions, tangy crunch from the pickles, and savory richness from the cheese were the perfect trifecta of flavors to complement the beef patties without overwhelming them. And the slider didn't skimp on the toppings, either. White Castle sliders don't come with common burger condiments. And while we wouldn't say no to ketchup and mustard, the creamy melted cheese, onions, and pickles provided more than enough moisture, texture, and flavor to satisfy our taste buds.
More rave reviews for the double cheese slider
The double cheese slider didn't just come in first place in our ranking. Other critics and White Castle customers also expressed that it was their favorite. Food critic and influencer Nick Metcalf reviewed White Castle on TikTok and raved about the double cheese slider. "This is one of my favorites, " he said. "Every time I go to White Castle, I always get a double cheeseburger. It's basically what a Big Mac wishes it could be ... It hits every time." While McDonald's may have White Castle beat on the french fry front, White Castle's double cheese slider seems to have surpassed one of its most iconic burgers.
A Facebook review summed the double cheese slider up nicely by stating, "Those warm steamy buns holding the meat so gently ... the melty cheese and onion bits ... the unmistakable aroma ... delish!" Another Facebook review compared it to a classic single, noting, "It really is different with a thicker consistency. Delicious? Yes, filling? Absolutely, worth trying three doubles instead of six normal sliders? [100 percent]." While some customers think the middle bun is unnecessary, others love a soggy slice of bread to add heft, along with the cheese, to the meaty patties. Customers also opt for adorning the double cheese sliders with ketchup, jalapenos, or even bacon. If you think White Castle is only available in the Northeast, you'll be happy to know that the chain is branching out. It is set to open its first Texas location in 2026.