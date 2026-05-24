The Hands-Down Best White Castle Slider Has Total Big Mac Vibes

In 2025, White Castle officially served 30 billion sliders, which is a testament to just how popular the historic chain continues to be. After all, White Castle paved the way for fast food burgers. However, instead of joining the fast food masses by offering the now common burger, White Castle stays true to its roots with a classic and unique selection of sliders. And we tasted all the sliders White Castle has to offer, ranking each according to overall flavor, ingredient combinations, and satisfaction. The hands-down best White Castle slider, per our taste test, is the double cheese slider.

Featuring two beef patties, two slices of American cheese, onions, pickles, and an extra bun layer in the middle, the double cheese slider was giving off Big Mac vibes in the best possible way. White Castle sliders aren't burgers, but we had still been disappointed in the tiny ratio of meat to other ingredients. And this double cheese slider offered the perfect amount of every ingredient, giving it an A+ in satisfaction. The spicy, aromatic onions, tangy crunch from the pickles, and savory richness from the cheese were the perfect trifecta of flavors to complement the beef patties without overwhelming them. And the slider didn't skimp on the toppings, either. White Castle sliders don't come with common burger condiments. And while we wouldn't say no to ketchup and mustard, the creamy melted cheese, onions, and pickles provided more than enough moisture, texture, and flavor to satisfy our taste buds.